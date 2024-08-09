Grand Canyon sees 3rd death in last 2 weeks; 11 deaths in 2024

Authorities have recovered the body of a 20-year-old woman in Grand Canyon National Park, the third reported death in the canyon in the past two weeks.

GRAND CANYON NATIONAL PARK, Ariz. — Authorities have recovered the body of a 20-year-old New Mexico woman in Grand Canyon National Park, the third reported death in the canyon in the past two weeks.

Park officials said Thursday that the body of Leticia A. Castillo of Albuquerque was found Tuesday about 150 feet below Twin Overlooks.

Her body was transported to the canyon’s South Rim and then to the Coconino County Medical Examiner’s Office in Flagstaff for an autopsy.

Park officials said they believe Castillo entered the park on or around Aug. 3. The Park Service and the county medical examiner are investigating the death.

Park spokesperson Joelle Baird said there have been 11 deaths in Grand Canyon National Park this year, equaling the total for all of 2023. The park had 12 fatalities in 2022, 23 in 2021, and 13 in 2020, Baird said. A breakdown of the causes of deaths at the park wasn’t immediately available.

— In early August, a man died after attempting a high-risk parachute leap from Yavapai Point on the South Rim.

— In late July, a man fell 400 feet to his death near the Pipe Creek Overlook.

— In July, a “semi-conscious” hiker died on the River Trail.

— In July, a man from Texas died while hiking on the Bright Angel Trail.

— In June, another male hiker died on the Bright Angel Trail.

Hiking at the Grand Canyon can be deceiving. The temperature at the South Rim, where 90 percent of all visitors go, is about 20 degrees cooler than at the bottom. The temperature at Phantom Ranch along the Colorado River can top 110 degrees in the summer.