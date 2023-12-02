52°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas, NV
Nation and World

Harris heads to Dubai to tackle climate change, Israel-Hamas war

By Will Weissert and Chris Megerian The Associated Press
December 1, 2023 - 6:30 pm
 
Vice President Kamala Harris speaks at the White House, Nov. 8, 2023, in Washington. (AP Photo/ ...
Vice President Kamala Harris speaks at the White House, Nov. 8, 2023, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)
Vice President Kamala Harris makes a statement on abortion access at the White House, Wednesday ...
Vice President Kamala Harris makes a statement on abortion access at the White House, Wednesday, Nov. 8, 2023, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

WASHINGTON — Vice President Kamala Harris will tackle two delicate tasks this weekend in Dubai: She’ll try to demonstrate U.S. environmental leadership despite President Joe Biden’s notable absence from an annual summit on climate change and she’ll work to nudge forward fragile efforts to shape the next phase of the war between Israel and Hamas.

A White House official, who insisted on anonymity to preview Harris’ meetings, said she would sit down with regional leaders and outline proposals to “put Palestinian voices at the center” of planning next steps for the Gaza Strip after the conflict.

The goal, the official said, is to have “a clear political horizon for the Palestinian people” that will ultimately bring together Gaza and the West Bank under unified leadership. Hamas terrorists run the Gaza Strip while the Palestinian Authority administers semi-autonomous areas of the Israeli-occupied West Bank.

Biden and other administration officials have increasingly emphasized the need for an eventual two-state solution, with Israel and a Palestinian nation coexisting, as the war continues. The White House has faced criticism at home and abroad for its steadfast support for Israel.

Administration officials have defended Biden’s approach, saying that he’s relied on his closeness with Israeli leadership to successfully advocate for more humanitarian aid for Palestinians and a truce that lasted several days, enabling the release of some hostages held by Hamas terrorists. The pause in fighting ended on Friday.

Harris has a narrow opportunity to accomplish her goals while she’s in the United Arab Emirates.

She left Washington on Friday and is scheduled to appear only briefly at the United Nations conference known as COP28. The White House official said she would deliver remarks and participate in a meeting on renewable energy with other leaders on Saturday.

Like most vice presidents, Harris is expected to hew tightly to administration talking points on controversial issues where any divergence could ricochet around the globe. Her public remarks, however limited, will be closely scrutinized.

Details on Harris’ schedule remain scarce and the trip appears to have been hastily arranged. As recently as last week, the vice president’s staff said she had no plans to attend the climate conference. White House officials have not explained the change in plans.

The vice president is set to announce several initiatives to reduce greenhouse gas emissions as well as support multi-nation adaptation of plans and efforts to boost climate resilience, senior administration officials said. Secretary of State Antony Blinken, special envoy John Kerry and climate adviser Ali Zaidi are attending as well.

MOST READ
1
2 Nevada troopers struck, killed on I-15; driver arrested
2 Nevada troopers struck, killed on I-15; driver arrested
2
Raiders release veteran cornerback after benching against Chiefs
Raiders release veteran cornerback after benching against Chiefs
3
CARTOONS: Trump’s yuuuge advantage over Biden
CARTOONS: Trump’s yuuuge advantage over Biden
4
Henderson’s condos see largest sale price drop in nation, report says
Henderson’s condos see largest sale price drop in nation, report says
5
Raiders star Maxx Crosby reveals reason for hospitalization
Raiders star Maxx Crosby reveals reason for hospitalization
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
This handout photo provided by GPO on Friday, Dec. 1, 2023, shows Israeli released hostage Mia ...
With truce ended, plight of hostages continues
By Julia Frankel The Associated Press

Hamas and other terrorists seized around 247 hostages in their deadly Oct. 7 attack on southern Israel, in which more than 1,200 people were killed.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken speaks to the media prior to departure from Al Maktoum Int ...
Blinken ends Mideast trip, his goals largely unfulfilled
By Matthew Lee The Associated Press

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken wrapped up his third Middle East tour since the Israel-Hamas war started in October with decidedly mixed results.

Israeli security personal inspect a site hit by a rocket fired from the Gaza Strip, In a commun ...
Hostilities resume after Israel-Hamas truce ends
By Najib Jobain, Jack Jeffery and Julia Frankel The Associated Press

Israel’s war with Hamas erupted again Friday, as airstrikes hit houses and buildings in the Gaza Strip minutes after a weeklong truce expired.

Nutthawaree Munkan, a Thai hostage who was freed from Hamas, talks to reporters after arriving ...
A friendship forged over 7 weeks of captivity lives on
By Tia Goldenberg The Associated Press

Danielle Aloni, 45, spoke in Hebrew in a five-minute video of the Wednesday meeting released by Israel’s Foreign Ministry. Nutthawaree Munkan, speaking from the hospital, replied in Thai — and with a flurry of air kisses and a wide smile that required no translation at all.

This handout photo provided by GPO on Thursday, Nov. 30, 2023, shows released Israeli hostage M ...
Israel-Hamas war resumes as weeklong truce expires
By Wafaa Shurafa, Jack Jeffery and Melanie Lidman The Associated Press

Israel and Hamas had agreed at the last minute to extend their truce to a seventh day, but further extensions proved more daunting.

More stories
Blinken visit more labor than payoff
Blinken visit more labor than payoff
Blinken ends Mideast trip, his goals largely unfulfilled
Blinken ends Mideast trip, his goals largely unfulfilled
White House: Israel agrees to 4-hour daily pauses in Gaza fighting
White House: Israel agrees to 4-hour daily pauses in Gaza fighting
Israeli troops continue advance toward Gaza City; new calls for war ‘pause’
Israeli troops continue advance toward Gaza City; new calls for war ‘pause’
Senator: White House not seeking conditions on military aid to Israel
Senator: White House not seeking conditions on military aid to Israel
Netanyahu: Israel will control security in Gaza indefinitely
Netanyahu: Israel will control security in Gaza indefinitely