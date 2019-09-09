91°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Nation and World

Health officials to review implications of Americans’ love of snacks

By Candice Choi The Associated Press
September 9, 2019 - 10:29 am
 

NEW YORK — Americans are addicted to snacks, and food experts are paying closer attention to what that might mean for health and obesity.

Eating habits in the U.S. have changed significantly in recent decades, and packaged bars, chips and sweets have spread into every corner of life. In the late 1970s, about 40 percent of American adults said they didn’t have any snacks during the day. By 2007, that figure was just 10 percent.

To get a better handle on the implications of differing eating patterns, U.S. health officials are reviewing scientific research on how eating frequency affects health, including weight gain and obesity. The analysis is intended to gauge the broader spectrum of possibilities, including fasting. But snacking, grazing and “mini meals” are likely to be among the factors considered, given how they have upended the three-meals-a-day model.

Findings could potentially be reflected in the government’s updated dietary guidelines next year, though any definitive recommendations are unlikely.

For public health officials, part of the challenge is that snacking is a broad term that can mean a 100-calorie apple or a 500-calorie Frappuccino. How people adjust what they eat the rest of the day also varies. Snacks may help reduce hunger and overeating at meals, but they can also just push up the total calories someone consumes.

Snacking more acceptable

While there’s nothing wrong with snacks per se, they have become much more accessible. It also has become more socially acceptable to snack more places: at work meetings and while walking, driving or shopping for clothes.

“We live in a 24/7 food culture now,” said Dana Hunnes, a senior dietitian at UCLA Medical Center.

To encourage better choices as global obesity rates climb, public health officials have increasingly considered government interventions, including “junk food” taxes.

In Mexico, which has among the highest obesity rates in the world, special taxes on sugary drinks and other foods including some snacks and candies went into effect in 2014.

Last week, a study in the medical journal BMJ said taxing sugary snacks in the United Kingdom could have a bigger impact on obesity rates than a tax on sugary drinks that went into effect last year. While sugary drinks account for 2 percent of average calories in the United Kingdom, sugary snacks like cakes and cookies account for 12 percent, the study said.

Complicating matters, snack options are also continuing to broaden beyond the standard chips and cookies.

“Manufacturers have tried to tap into Americans’ concern for health,” said Paula Johnson, curator of food history at the National Museum of American History in Washington, D.C.

Busy lives a factor

Beyond nutrition, health officials should also consider what emotional or mental health benefits might be lost when people move away from meals, said Sophie Egan, who writes about American food culture. Meals can be a time for socially connectivity, she said, while snacks are usually eaten alone. She also noted the growth in snacking may be fueled by the stress of busier lives.

“Who knows how much food is a Band-Aid for those issues,” Egan said.

For their part, food companies have moved to capitalize on Americans’ love of snacks and stretched the definition of the word. Dunkin Donuts’ former CEO has said the chain’s sandwiches should be considered snacks, not lunch. When Hershey bought a meat jerky company, the candy company said it wanted to expand its offerings across the “snacking continuum ” to include more nutritious options.

Health experts’ recommendations on snacking vary. Children may need more snacks and to eat more frequently. For adults, many dietitians saying what works for one person might not for another.

Hunnes, the UCLA dietitian, recommends sticking to minimally processed options like fruit or nuts when snacking. But she acknowledged the advice could sound like it’s coming from an ivory tower, given the prevalence of packaged snacks.

“They’re just there, and they have a great shelf life,” she said.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
A Dec. 20, 2018, file photo shows Juul products displayed at a smoke shop in New York. Federal ...
Feds warn Juul about claims that e-cigarette safer than smoking
By Matthew Perrone The Associated Press

WASHINGTON — Federal health authorities on Monday blasted vaping company Juul for illegally pitching its electronic cigarettes as a safer alternative to smoking and ordered the company to stop making unproven claims for its products.

An Army carry team moves a transfer case containing the remains of Sgt. 1st Class Elis Barreto ...
Plan for secret Taliban meeting latest bold Trump gamble to unravel
By Deb Riechmann and Matthew Lee The Associated Press

President Donald Trump’s weekend tweet canceling secret meetings at Camp David with the Taliban and Afghan leaders just days before the anniversary of the Sept. 11 attacks is the latest example of a commander in chief willing to take a big risk in pursuit of a foreign policy victory only to see it dashed.

This Aug. 24, 2019, photo provided Sunday, Aug. 25, by the North Korean government, shows North ...
North Korea wants ‘satisfactory’ US proposals to resume nuke talks
The Associated Press

SEOUL, South Korea — North Korea said Monday it’s willing to resume nuclear diplomacy with the United States in late September, but only if the U.S. comes to the negotiating table with satisfactory new proposals.

In this Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019, photo a visitor touches one of the granite slabs at the 9/11 M ...
At 9/11 memorial, recognition for longer-term victims
By Jennifer Peltz The Associated Press

When the names of nearly 3,000 Sept. 11 victims are read aloud Wednesday at the World Trade Center, a half-dozen stacks of stone will quietly salute an untold number of people who aren’t on the list.

Students wearing mask hold hands to surround St. Stephen's Girls' College in Hong Kong, Monday, ...
Hong Kong warns US to stay out; students form protest chains
By Eileen Ng The Associated Press

Thousands of students formed human chains outside schools across Hong Kong on Monday to show solidarity after violent weekend clashes between police and activists seeking democratic reforms in the semiautonomous Chinese territory.

Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson gestures during a meeting with Ireland's Prime Minister ...
Johnson’s plans stall as Brexit showdown nears climax
By Jill Lawless and Gregory Katz The Associated Press

Prime Minister Boris Johnson insisted Monday that a new Brexit deal can be reached to ensure Britain leaves the European Union by the Oct. 31 deadline, as he acknowledged that withdrawing without one would be a “failure” for which he’d be partially to blame.

British Airways planes sit parked at Heathrow Airport in London, Monday, Sept. 9, 2019. British ...
British Airways grounds most flights as pilots strike for 48 hours
By Gregory Katz The Associated Press

British Airways has canceled most of its flights for 48 hours because of a strike by pilots over pay. Two BA flights are scheduled to land in Las Vegas on Monday, but none on Tuesday.

In an Aug. 22, 2019 photo, Monica Davis, parent of an elementary school student, expresses her ...
Schools facing backlash for not reporting threats to parents
By Martha Waggoner The Associated Press

RALEIGH, N.C. — When officials at a Catholic high school in South Carolina learned that a 16-year-old student made videos of himself firing a gun and using racial slurs, they alerted police, but not parents. After the videos made it into the news over the summer, the backlash came quickly.