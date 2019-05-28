79°F
Nation and World

Heat forces South Carolina bridge to close for several hours

The Associated Press
May 28, 2019 - 1:15 pm
 

SULLIVANS ISLAND, S.C. — The extreme heat in South Carolina closed a swinging bridge to a beach town for several hours.

The state Department of Transportation says the heat caused the steel in the Ben Sawyer Bridge to Sullivans Island to expand, preventing the bridge from fully closing after it was opened Monday.

The DOT said on Twitter crews cooled the steel with water from a firetruck, then locked the bridge once it could close.

Transportation officials say they will keep the bridge locked until they can fix the steel, giving it more room to expand.

The closing left only one way on and off Sullivans Island and the Isle of Palms at the end of the Memorial Day weekend.

The high Sunday and Monday in Charleston was 100 degrees Fahrenheit (37.8 Celsius).

