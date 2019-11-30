33°F
Nation and World

Holiday travelers warned to be aware as powerful storm moves east

The Associated Press
November 30, 2019 - 8:03 am
 

CHICAGO — A powerful storm making its way east from California is expected to bring intensifying snow and ice to the Midwest during the year’s busiest travel weekend.

The National Weather Service says the storm is expected to drop 6 to 12 inches of snow from the northern Plains states into Minnesota, Wisconsin and Upper Michigan.

High winds and ice are expected to make travel almost impossible in some places.

Before moving east, the storm caused the death of at least one person in South Dakota and closed highways in the western U.S., affecting travelers over the Thanksgiving holiday.

Forecasters warn that people traveling throughout the weekend should be aware of the storm’s effects.

The storm is expected to hit northeastern states on Sunday, bringing freezing rain and snow.

