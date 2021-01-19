Human remains found 25 miles east of Nevada-Arizona border
Arizona officials are investigating the discovery of human remains about 25 miles east of the Nevada-Arizona border near Laughlin.
The remains were found around 5:30 p.m. Sunday near North Dewey Road and West Agua Fria Drive in Golden Valley, according to a Mohave County Sheriff’s Office news release.
The investigation is ongoing, and no further information was available.
Anyone with information can call the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office Detective Division at 928-753-0753 or 800-522-4312. The case number is DR#21-002335.
