Nation and World

Human remains found 25 miles east of Nevada-Arizona border

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
January 19, 2021 - 10:23 am
 
Mohave County Sheriff's Office (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Arizona officials are investigating the discovery of human remains about 25 miles east of the Nevada-Arizona border near Laughlin.

The remains were found around 5:30 p.m. Sunday near North Dewey Road and West Agua Fria Drive in Golden Valley, according to a Mohave County Sheriff’s Office news release.

The investigation is ongoing, and no further information was available.

Anyone with information can call the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office Detective Division at 928-753-0753 or 800-522-4312. The case number is DR#21-002335.

Contact Tony Garcia at tgarcia@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0307. Follow @TonyGLVNews on Twitter.

