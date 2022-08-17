101°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Watch 7&7
Homicide Tracker
Thing to do
Nation and World

I-15 lanes closed at Cajon Pass in California due to wildfire

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
August 17, 2022 - 4:08 pm
 
Crews battle the Bronco Fire near Cajon Pass in California on Wednesday, Aug. 17, 2022. (Caltra ...
Crews battle the Bronco Fire near Cajon Pass in California on Wednesday, Aug. 17, 2022. (Caltrans District 8 via Twitter)

A wildfire has shut down some northbound lanes of Interstate 15 in Southern California on Wednesday afternoon.

Earlier today, several lanes were closed due to the Bronco Fire in Cajon Pass, causing some traffic delays. The lane closures took place north of Kenwood Avenue near Devore.

“Delay travel” in that area, officials with the California Department of Transportation said in a tweet.

The pass, a major route between Southern California and Las Vegas, is about 60 miles east of Los Angeles.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

MOST READ
1
Raiders’ first phase of player cuts includes surprise at WR
Raiders’ first phase of player cuts includes surprise at WR
2
Human remains found at Lake Mead for 5th time since May
Human remains found at Lake Mead for 5th time since May
3
Man accused of causing Las Vegas airport chaos was in rush to get home, police say
Man accused of causing Las Vegas airport chaos was in rush to get home, police say
4
Siegfried and Roy property eyed for demolition, apartment complex
Siegfried and Roy property eyed for demolition, apartment complex
5
A’s in Vegas furthering ballpark talks with casino magnate
A’s in Vegas furthering ballpark talks with casino magnate
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
An aerial view of Lake Powell on the Colorado River along the Arizona-Utah border in September ...
2 French tourists killed in Lake Powell plane crash
The Associated Press

A small plane that plunged into a lake that straddles the Arizona-Utah state line, killing two people and injuring five, was carrying six French tourists plus a pilot, authorities said Tuesday.

 
Over-the-counter hearing aids expected this fall in US
By Matthew Perrone The Associated Press

Millions of Americans will be able to buy hearing aids without a prescription later this fall, under a long-awaited rule finalized Tuesday.

Cars remain stuck in mud flows in the parking lot of The Inn at Death Valley at the national pa ...
Death Valley gets emergency funding for flood repairs
The Associated Press

Nearly $12 million has been made available to the National Park Service to repair flood damage to roads in Death Valley National Park, the U.S. Department of Transportation’s Federal Highway Administration said Monday.

(Getty Images)
Capri Sun juice pouches recalled for contamination
By Dee-Ann Durbin The Associated Press

Kraft Heinz is recalling thousands of pouches of Capri Sun after some cleaning solution accidentally mixed with the juice on a production line.

Former New York Mayor Rudy Giuliani, a lawyer for President Donald Trump, speaks during a news ...
Giuliani target of election investigation
By Kate Brumback and Jill Colvin The Associated Press

Prosecutors in Atlanta on Monday told lawyers for Rudy Giuliani that he’s a target of their criminal investigation into possible illegal attempts by then-President Donald Trump and others to interfere in the 2020 general election in Georgia.

Zhanna Dynaeva stands inside her house which was destroyed by Russian bombardment, in the vill ...
While battles continue to rage in Kyiv, neighbors come together
By Derek Gatopoulos and Vasilisa Stephanenko Associated Press

Crews of volunteers turn up on most mornings to prize away anything that can be reused ‒ setting up neat piles of bricks, destroyed kitchen appliances for scrap metal, and chunks of insulation panels.