I-15 lanes closed at Cajon Pass in California due to wildfire

A wildfire has shut down some northbound lanes of Interstate 15 in Southern California on Wednesday afternoon.

Crews battle the Bronco Fire near Cajon Pass in California on Wednesday, Aug. 17, 2022. (Caltrans District 8 via Twitter)

Earlier today, several lanes were closed due to the Bronco Fire in Cajon Pass, causing some traffic delays. The lane closures took place north of Kenwood Avenue near Devore.

“Delay travel” in that area, officials with the California Department of Transportation said in a tweet.

The pass, a major route between Southern California and Las Vegas, is about 60 miles east of Los Angeles.

Props to @SanBernardinoNF and @SBCOUNTYFIRE crews, you all rock. View from our Cajon Maintenance crews assisting with lane closures on the NB I-15 #BroncoFire where we have lanes #4 and #5 closed. Delay travel as emergency responders do their thing! #Caltrans8 pic.twitter.com/1jBOPrMYld — Caltrans District 8 (@Caltrans8) August 17, 2022

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.