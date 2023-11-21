IDF releases names of 3 soldiers killed fighting Hamas in Gaza

Their deaths bring the total number of Israeli soldiers killed during operational activity inside Gaza to 65, though more were killed outside of the Strip since the operation began.

Israel Defense Forces soldiers: Staff Sgt. Eytan Dishon, Sgt. Yinon Tamir, and Staff Sgt. Dvir Barazani (IDF Spokesperson's Unit via Israel Hayom)

The Israel Defense Forces on Monday morning released the names of three more soldiers killed during fighting in the northern Gaza Strip.

Staff Sgt. Dvir Barazani, from Jerusalem, was a fighter in the 890th Battalion, the Paratroopers Bgade. He was 20 years old.

Sgt. Yanon Tamir, from Pardes Hana-Karkur, was also a fighter in the 890th Battalion, the Paratroopers Brigade. He was also 20 years old.

Staff Sgt. Eytan Dishon, from Jerusalem, a fighter in the Givati ​​Patrol, Givati ​​Brigade, fell in battle in the north of the Gaza Strip. He was 21 years old.

Their deaths bring the total number of Israeli soldiers killed during operational activity inside Gaza to 66, though more were killed outside of the Strip since the operation began.

On Sunday evening it was announced that Maj. (res.) Chen Yahalom, 35 years old, from Kfar Azar, an officer in the 8159th Battalion of the Artillery Corps, had died, reportedly in a car accident.

Over the weekend, IDF released the names of 10 other soldiers after their families were notified.

On Sunday, the IDF named Master Sgt. (res.) Yakir Biton, 34 years old, from Jerusalem; Sgt. Maj. (res.) Rani Tahan, 40 years old, from Kibbutz Sde Nehemia; Capt. (res.) Roey Biber, 28 years old, from Tzur Moshe; and Sgt. Binyamin Meir Airley, 21 years old, from Beit Shemesh.

On Saturday, the IDF released the names of Sgt. Shlomo Gortovnik, 21, from Modi’in; Lt. Eden Provisor, 21, from Alfei Menashe; Sgt. Adi Malkh Harav, 19, from Beit Jan; Sgt. Shachar Friedman, 21, from Jerusalem; Warrant Officer Jamal Abbas, 23; and Master Sgt. (res.) David (Dudi) Digmi, 43, from Rishon Lezion.

