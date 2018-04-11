Infant left in Indiana baby box safely recovered

For the second time in five months, an infant has been left in a baby box at a northwestern Indiana volunteer fire station.

Lt. Chuck Kohler, with the Coolspring Township Volunteer Fire Department, shows how a mother can relinquish her newborn, anonymously and without fear of prosecution, using the Safe Haven Baby Box, in Michigan City, Ind. on Monday, April 9, 2018. (Jon Gard/The News Dispatch via AP)

Monica Kelsey, of Woodburn, Ind., founder of the not-for-profit organization Safe Haven Baby Boxes, talks during a news conference about a newborn relinquished a day earlier in a baby box at Coolspring Township Volunteer Fire Department near Michigan City, Ind. on Monday, April 9, 2018. (Jon Gard/The News Dispatch via AP)

Coolspring Township Volunteer Fire Department officials, from left, Assistant Chief Warren Smith, Lt. Chuck Kohler and Chief Mick Pawlik, talk during a news conference in Michigan City, Ind., regarding the use of the station's baby box a day earlier on Monday, April 9, 2018. (Jon Gard/The News Dispatch via AP)

MICHIGAN CITY, Ind. — For the second time in five months, an infant has been left in a baby box at a northwestern Indiana volunteer fire station.

Lt. Chuck Kohler says he was on scene tending to the baby girl less than a minute after receiving a page Sunday night.

The page alerted him that alarms had been triggered on the Safe Haven Baby Box at the Coolspring Township Volunteer Fire Department, near Michigan City. Kohler says everything worked as planned.

The girl appeared healthy and was taken to a hospital for care. She’ll be placed in the custody of the Indiana Department of Child Services.

The padded, climate-controlled box was installed about two years ago. The program allows a mother to relinquish her newborn anonymously, without fear of prosecution.

Another baby girl was safely rescued after being left in the box on Nov. 7.