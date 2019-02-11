Interstate 5 shut down north of Los Angeles due to snowstorm

Traffic is backed up on Interstate 5 near Grapevine Road (north of Los Angeles) on Sunday, Feb. 10, 2019. (Caltrans via Twitter)

Fresh snow coats Mount Wilson above Pasadena, Calif., on Saturday, Feb. 9, 2019, after the latest in a series of storms that have given California a very wet winter. The National Weather Service said rainfall in January for downtown Los Angeles was 191 percent of normal. (AP Photo/John Antczak)

A snowstorm, fueled by a strong Pacific system, has caused Interstate 5 to shut down in both directions north of Los Angeles.

The southbound lanes shut down Sunday night at Grapevine Road, reported ABC 30. The northbound lanes closed near Highway 38, Caltrans reported.

GRAPEVINE: I-5 is now CLOSED in both directions due to inclement weather. Closure on Southbound I-5 at Grapevine Road, northbound closure near State Route 138. No ETO at this time. pic.twitter.com/tv5XPt5FGJ — Caltrans District 6 (@CaltransDist6) February 11, 2019

Caltrans officials say they do not have an estimated time for reopening.

“The Grapevine is closed due to dangerous conditions. Caltrans is working hard to make it safe. We will open it as soon as possible,” California Highway Patrol Grapevine Tejon said via social media.

Earlier Sunday, the National Weather Service said Southern California was expected to see scattered showers and snow at elevations as low as 3,500 feet. Motorists were urged to use caution on mountain passes.

Also, the latest in a series of storms dusted Northern California beaches with snow and caused whiteout conditions on mountain roads, closing a major highway, the Associated Press reported.