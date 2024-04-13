80°F
weather icon Windy
Las Vegas, NV
Nation and World

Iran’s state-run media says dozens of drones fired at Israel

FILE--Israeli military spokesperson, Rear Adm. Daniel Hagari, speaks to the media in a tunnel t ...
FILE--Israeli military spokesperson, Rear Adm. Daniel Hagari, speaks to the media in a tunnel that the military says Hamas militants used to attack the Erez crossing in the northern Gaza Strip, Friday, Dec. 15, 2023. (AP Photo/Ariel Schalit)
More Stories
President Joe Biden boards Marine One at Gordons Pond in Rehoboth Beach, Del., Saturday, April ...
Biden, national security team meet as Iran launches drones toward Israel
Emergency services are seen at Bondi Junction after multiple people were stabbed inside the Wes ...
‘Run, run, run’: 6 stabbed to death at Sydney mall
This image made from a video provided to The Associated Press by a Mideast defense official sho ...
Iran’s Revolutionary Guard seizes container ship amid tensions with Israel
Crews use heavy machinery to place boulders downstream of the cracked Panguitch Lake Dam to rei ...
Evacuation notice lifted in Utah town near cracked dam
By Joseph Federman The Associated Press
April 13, 2024 - 1:36 pm
 
Updated April 13, 2024 - 2:52 pm

JERUSALEM — Iran launched drones toward Israel late Saturday, the Israeli military announced, and Iran’s state-run media reported that dozens had been fired.

The Israeli army’s spokesman, Rear Adm. Daniel Hagari, said it would take several hours for the aircraft to arrive and that the country was prepared. Iran had been threatening to attack Israel since an airstrike last week killed two Iranian generals in Syria. Israel has not commented on that attack, but Iran accused it of being behind it.

Israeli aviation authorities said they were closing the country’s airspace to all flights as of 12:30 a.m. local time (5:30 p.m. EDT).

The drone attack late Saturday marked the first time Iran had ever launched a full-scale military assault on Israel, despite decades of enmity dating back to the country’s 1979 Islamic Revolution.

In a statement carried by Iran’s state-run IRNA news agency, the country’s paramilitary Revolutionary Guard acknowledged launching “dozens of drones and missiles towards the occupied territories and positions of the Zionist regime.” The statement did not elaborate.

The White House said it would provide unspecified support for Israel’s defense against the ongoing attack. “The United States will stand with the people of Israel and support their defense against these threats from Iran,” National Security Council spokesperson Adrienne Watson said in a statement.

President Joe Biden was set to convene a principals meeting of the National Security Council to discuss the unfolding attack, the White House said. Biden had cut short a weekend trip to his beach house in Delaware to return to the White House and monitor the situation.

Earlier Saturday, the Israeli military said it was canceling school and limiting public gatherings to no more than 1,000 people as a precaution.

Hagari said Israel is “prepared and ready” with defensive and offensive actions. He also said there was “tight” cooperation with the U.S. and other partners in the region.

The head of the U.S. Central Command, Gen. Erik Kurilla, has been in Israel in recent days to coordinate with Israel about the Iranian threats.

Israel has a number of layers of air defense capable of intercepting everything from long-range missiles to UAV’s and short-range rockets. Hagari said Israel has an “excellent air defense system” but stressed it is not 100% effective and urged the public to listen to safety announcements.

For days, Iranian officials including Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei have threatened to “slap” Israel for its Syria strike.

Iran has largely avoided directly attacking Israel, despite its targeted killings of nuclear scientists and sabotage campaigns on Iran’s atomic sites. Iran has targeted Israeli or Jewish-linked sites through proxy forces.

Israel’s war on Hamas in the Gaza Strip has inflamed decade-old tensions in the Middle East, and any new attack threatens to escalate that conflict into a wider regional war.

Flight-tracking data showed the airspace over Jordan empty, while few flights continued on their north-south routes over Iraq. A sole Middle East Airlines flight from Dubai to Beirut remained airborne over Syria.

Lebanon’s state-run National News Agency reported heavy Israeli airstrikes and shelling on multiple locations in south Lebanon following the launch of drones from Iran. The Iran-backed Lebanese militant group Hezbollah has been clashing with Israeli forces in the border area for more than six months.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Crews use heavy machinery to place boulders downstream of the cracked Panguitch Lake Dam to rei ...
Evacuation notice lifted in Utah town near cracked dam
By Hannah Schoenbaum The Associated Press

An evacuation notice was lifted for the southern Utah town just downstream from a fissured dam after public safety officials said they were able to release enough water to prevent a total breach.

President Joe Biden speaks to reporters as he boards Air Force One, Friday, April 12, 2024, at ...
US braces for Iran attack against Israel
By Tracy Wilkinson Los Angeles Times

The U.S. and its allies are sounding an unusually urgent alarm over Iran’s possible plans to retaliate in the coming days over Israel’s purported killing of senior Iranian officials at a diplomatic mission in Syria.

FILE - Former President Donald Trump arrives for a press conference at 40 Wall Street after a p ...
Trump tests gag order with post insulting 2 likely witnesses in hush money trial
By Jake Offenhartz The Associated Press

In a post on his Truth Social platform Wednesday, Trump called his former lawyer, Michael Cohen, and the adult film actor Stormy Daniels “two sleaze bags who have, with their lies and misrepresentations, cost our Country dearly!”

MORE STORIES
recommend 1
Israel threatens to attack Iran directly if Tehran launches assault
recommend 2
Iran vows to ‘punish Zionist regime’ over deadly strike on Iranian consulate attributed to Israel
recommend 3
Iran vows to respond to deadly drone strike in Damascus
recommend 4
Iran’s Revolutionary Guard seizes container ship amid tensions with Israel
recommend 5
US sees missile strike on Israel by Iran, proxies as imminent
recommend 6
Tel Aviv GPS scrambles as Israel awaits Iran revenge attack