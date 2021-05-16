Israel determined to complete operation against Hamas targets, Netanyahu says

The EU foreign policy chief announced that foreign ministers will hold “urgent talks” about the Israel-Gaza violence on Tuesday.

Israeli soldiers gather at a staging ground near the border with the Gaza Strip, in southern Israel, Sunday, May 16, 2021. (AP Photo/Tsafrir Abayov)

People inspect the rubble of a destroyed residential building that was hit by an Israeli airstrike, in Gaza City, Sunday, May 16, 2021. (AP Photo/Adel Hana)

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Sunday signaled the fourth war between Israel and Palestinians in Gaza would rage into a second week on despite international efforts to broker de-escalation or a cease-fire.

In a televised address, Netanyahu said Sunday evening the attacks were continuing at “full-force” and will “take time.” Israel “wants to levy a heavy price” from Gaza’s Hamas rulers, he said, in response to unrelenting rocket attacks on Israel by the militant group. Netanyahu was flanked by his defense minister and political rival, Benny Gantz, in a show of unity.

Speaking alongside Netanyahu on Sunday, Israel’s military chief, Lt. Gen. Aviv Kohavi, said Hamas did not anticipate Israel’s overwhelming response to the militants’ rocket fire. “Hamas made a serious and grave mistake and didn’t read us properly.”

Hamas and other militant groups have fired some 2,900 rockets into Israel.

Security Council set to meet

The United Nations Security Council was preparing to meet Sunday at the urging of Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi, who blamed the United States and its support for Israel for the council’s lack of action thus far.

“Regrettably, the council has so far failed to reach an agreement, with the United States standing on the opposite side of international justice,” the state-run Xinhua News Agency quoted Wang as saying in a phone conversation Saturday with Pakistani Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi.

The Biden administration has affirmed its support for Israel while working to de-escalate the crisis. American diplomat Hady Amr met with Gantz, who thanked the U.S. for its support.

Egypt attempted to broker a ceasefire on Friday, but failed. An official involved in the talks told Israel Hayom that both sides rejected all proposals for a truce, especially Israel. According to the official, Israeli Defense Forces are intent on completing operations against Hamas in the Gaza Strip, and only then would be open to a ceasefire.

The Egyptian diplomat said the destruction of Hamas’ rocket capabilities would require a ground invasion that would “inflame the whole region.” Egypt, which made peace with Israel decades ago, has threatened to “suspend” cooperation in various fields, the official said, without elaborating.

As of Sunday afternoon, no country has pressured Israel to stop its operation in Gaza. Many have expressed full support for the country’s right to defend itself.

On Tuesday, European Union foreign ministers will hold video talks on the escalating fighting between Israel and Hamas, EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell announced on Twitter.

“In view of the ongoing escalation between Israel and Palestine and the unacceptable number of civilian casualties, I am convening an extraordinary VTC of the EU Foreign Ministers on Tuesday,” Borrell said.

“We will coordinate and discuss how the EU can best contribute to end the current violence.”

Two-state solution sought again

Wang said the Security Council should reconfirm a two-state solution and urge Palestinians and Israelis to resume talks on that basis as soon as possible.

Israeli airstrikes on Gaza City flattened three buildings and killed at least 42 people Sunday, medics said.

The Israeli air assault early Sunday was the deadliest single attack since heavy fighting broke out between Israel and Hamas nearly a week ago, marking the worst fighting here since the devastating 2014 war in Gaza.

In its airstrikes, Israel has leveled a number of Gaza City’s tallest office and residential buildings, alleging they contain Hamas military infrastructure. Among them was the building housing The Associated Press office and those of other media outlets.

The latest outbreak of violence began in east Jerusalem last month, when Palestinian protests and clashes with police broke out in response to Israeli police tactics during Ramadan and the threatened eviction of dozens of Palestinian families by Jewish settlers. A focal point of clashes was the Al-Aqsa Mosque, a frequent flashpoint that is located on a hilltop compound that is revered by both Muslims and Jews.

Hamas fired rockets toward Jerusalem late Monday, triggering the Israeli assault on Gaza, which has been under an Israeli and Egyptian blockade since Hamas seized power from rival Palestinian forces in 2007.

At least 188 Palestinians have been killed in Gaza, including 55 children and 33 women, with 1,230 people wounded. Eight people in Israel have been killed, including a 5-year-old boy and a soldier, and more than 500 have been wounded.

The turmoil has also spilled over elsewhere, fueling protests in the occupied West Bank and stoking violence within Israel between its Jewish and Arab citizens, with clashes and vigilante attacks on people and property.