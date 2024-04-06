53°F
Nation and World

Israel dismisses 2 officers after deadly aid convoy strike

A man displays blood-stained British, Polish, and Australian passports after an Israeli airstri ...
A man displays blood-stained British, Polish, and Australian passports after an Israeli airstrike, in Deir al-Balah, Gaza Strip, Monday, April 1, 2024. Gaza medical officials say an apparent Israeli airstrike killed four international aid workers with the World Central Kitchen charity and their Palestinian driver after they helped deliver food and other supplies to northern Gaza that had arrived hours earlier by ship. (AP Photo/Abdel Kareem Hana)
Palestinians are standing next to a vehicle in Deir Al-Balah, in the central Gaza Strip, on Apr ...
Palestinians are standing next to a vehicle in Deir Al-Balah, in the central Gaza Strip, on April 2, 2024, where employees from the World Central Kitchen (WCK), including foreigners, were killed in an Israeli airstrike, according to the NGO. (Yasser Qudihe/Middle East Images/AFP via Getty Images/TNS)
Iranian mourners try to touch the flag-draped coffins of Revolutionary Guard members killed in ...
Iran vows to ‘punish Zionist regime’ over deadly strike on Iranian consulate attributed to Israel
Shoppers walk to a Walmart in Vernon Hills, Ill., Tuesday, March 28, 2023. If you purchased so ...
Buy groceries at Walmart? You may be eligible for class action settlement payment
President Joe Biden, aboard Marine One, takes an aerial tour of the collapsed Francis Scott Key ...
‘Your nation has your back’: Biden tours collapsed Baltimore bridge
People wait at the 8th and Market PATCO station because of a suspension of service on PATCO, so ...
Quake centered between NYC, Philadelphia rattles much of Northeast
By Galit Altstein Bloomberg News
April 5, 2024 - 5:36 pm
 

The Israeli army dismissed two officers over a missile strike on a World Central Kitchen vehicle convoy this week that killed seven aid workers.

Monday’s assault was “a grave mistake stemming from a serious failure,” the Israel Defense Forces said in a statement on Friday, concluding an investigation into the incident. It was “due to a mistaken identification, errors in decision-making, and an attack contrary to standard operating procedures.”

The discharged officers were a colonel and a major. The IDF’s chief of staff, Herzi Halevi, also formally reprimanded the head of the Southern Command, which includes Gaza, for his overall responsibility.

World Central Kitchen, a disaster-relief group founded by celebrity chef José Andrés, said in response that although the IDF has acknowledged responsibility, it still wants “the creation of an independent commission to investigate the killings of our WCK colleagues.”

“The IDF cannot credibly investigate its own failure in Gaza,” WCK said in a statement.

Three British nationals were killed in the attack along with a Palestinian, a Pole, an Australian and a dual U.S.-Canadian citizen.

Secretary of State Antony Blinken said the administration is reviewing Israel’s report on the incident as part of a broader evaluation of efforts to improve humanitarian conditions in Gaza and prevent more civilian deaths.

“It’s very important that Israel is taking full responsibility for this incident,” Blinken told reporters Friday before departing Brussels. “It’s also important that it appears to be taking steps to hold those responsible accountable. Even more important, is making sure that steps are taken going forward to ensure that something like this can never happen again.”

The fatal incident was front-page news across the world and angered Israel’s allies. President Joe Biden said he was “outraged” and told Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu Thursday that U.S. support for Israel’s campaign in Gaza depends on new steps to protect civilians.

Following the call between the two leaders, Israel said that it would help boost the flow of aid to “prevent a humanitarian crisis.”

Israel will allow the delivery of aid into Gaza through the previously closed Erez checkpoint in the north of the enclave, and increase the amount of goods entering via Kerem Shalom in the south. Still, Israel has said distribution of aid once it gets into Gaza is a significant problem.

Recent negotiations for a cease-fire in return for the release of hostages have stalled.

Biden on Friday wrote to the leaders of Egypt and Qatar, calling on them to press Hamas for a hostage deal with Israel, according to a senior administration official.

The official, who spoke on the condition of anonymity to discuss the private letters, said Biden’s national security adviser, Jake Sullivan, will meet Monday with family members of some of the estimated 100 hostages who are believed to still be in Gaza.

The letters to Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sissi and Qatar’s ruling emir, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, come as Biden has deployed CIA Director William Burns to Cairo for talks this weekend about the hostage crisis.

Israel’s war in Gaza, triggered by the Oct. 7 attacks by Hamas terrorists that killed 1,200 people and saw 250 abducted, will enter it’s seventh month next week. The Hamas-run Health Ministry in Gaza says the number of Palestinians killed now exceeds 32,000.

THE LATEST
Israeli tanks move in an area along the border with the Gaza Strip and southern Israel on April ...
Israel says large gaps remain with Hamas over Gaza cease-fire
By Ethan Bronner Bloomberg News

Cease-fire negotiations between Israel and Hamas are stalling again, Israeli officials say, with large gaps between the sides over hostages, prisoners and the future of Gaza.

Posters depicting victims of an air strike on the consular annex of the Iranian embassy's headq ...
Tel Aviv GPS scrambles as Israel awaits Iran revenge attack
By Marissa Newman and Galit Altstein Bloomberg News

Tensions have soared between Israel and Iran since Monday, when a strike on an Iranian diplomatic compound in Syria killed senior Iranian military officials.

FILE - Tourists visit the Holocaust Memorial in Berlin, Germany, on International Holocaust Rem ...
Jewish group launches Holocaust survivor speakers bureau
By Kirsten Grieshaber The Associated Press

The Survivor Speakers Bureau was launched Thursday by the New York-based Conference on Jewish Material Claims Against Germany, also referred to as the Claims Conference.

