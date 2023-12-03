Israel ordering more in southern Gaza to evacuate

On Sunday, Israel’s military widened evacuation orders in and around Khan Younis, telling residents of at least five more areas to leave.

Family and friends of Staff Sergeant Aschalwu Sama mourn over his grave during his funeral in Petah Tikva, Israel, Sunday, Dec. 3, 2023. Sama, 20, died of his wounds after he was injured in a ground operation in the Gaza Strip. (AP Photo/Ariel Schalit)

People walk past a wall with photos of the hostages who are believed to remain captive in the Gaza Strip, in Jerusalem, Sunday, Dec. 3, 2023. (AP Photo/Ohad Zwigenberg)

KHAN YOUNIS, Gaza Strip — Israel on Sunday ordered more evacuations in and around Gaza’s second-largest city of Khan Younis, followed by heavy bombardment, as the military’s offensive shifted to the southern half of the territory where Israeli officials say that leaders of the Hamas terrorist group are hiding.

Many of Gaza’s 2.3 million people are in the south after Israel ordered civilians to leave the north in the early days of the war, which was sparked by the Oct. 7 attack by Hamas and other terrorists that killed about 1,200 people, mostly civilians, in southern Israel.

The United Nations estimates that 1.8 million Gazans have been displaced.

Heavy bombardment was reported overnight into Sunday around Khan Younis and the southern city of Rafah, as well as parts of the north that had been the focus of Israel’s retaliatory air and ground offensive.

Fears of a wider conflict intensified. A U.S. warship and multiple commercial ships came under attack Sunday in the Red Sea, the Pentagon said. Yemen’s Iran-backed Houthi rebels claimed attacks on two ships they described as being linked to Israel but did not acknowledge targeting a U.S. Navy vessel.

Hopes for another temporary truce in Gaza were fading. A weeklong cease-fire that expired Friday facilitated the release of dozens of the around 240 Gaza-held Israeli and foreign hostages in exchange for Palestinians imprisoned by Israel. But Israel has called its negotiators home.

“We will continue the war until we achieve all its goals, and it’s impossible to achieve those goals without the ground operation,” Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Saturday evening. One goal is to remove Hamas from power in Gaza.

On Sunday, Israel’s military widened evacuation orders in and around Khan Younis, telling residents of at least five more areas to leave. Residents said the military dropped leaflets ordering them to move south to the border city of Rafah or to a coastal area in the southwest. “Khan Younis city is a dangerous combat zone,” leaflets read.

The United States, Israel’s closest ally, has urged Israel to avoid significant new mass displacement and do more to protect civilians.

Vice President Kamala Harris also told Egypt’s president that “under no circumstances” would the U.S. permit the forced relocation of Palestinians from Gaza or the West Bank, an ongoing siege of Gaza or the redrawing of its borders.

Israel’s military said its fighter jets and helicopters struck targets in the Gaza Strip including “tunnel shafts, command centers and weapons storage facilities,” while a drone killed five Hamas fighters. Military officials acknowledged “extensive aerial attacks in the Khan Younis area.”

The Health Ministry said Sunday the overall death toll in Gaza since Oct. 7 had surpassed 15,500. The ministry does not differentiate between civilian and combatant deaths.

Mark Regev, a senior adviser to Netanyahu, said Israel was making “maximum effort” to protect civilians, and the military has used leaflets, phone calls, and radio and TV broadcasts to urge Gazans to move from specific areas.

Israel says it has killed thousands of terrorists, saying it is targeting Hamas operatives and blames civilian casualties on the terrorists, accusing them of operating in residential neighborhoods. Israel says 78 of its soldiers have been killed in the ground offensive in northern Gaza.

The renewed hostilities have heightened concerns for the 137 hostages who the Israeli military believes are still being held by Hamas. During the recent truce, 105 hostages were freed, and Israel released 240 Palestinian prisoners. Most of those released by both sides were women and children.

The families of hostages have called for an urgent meeting with Israel’s Security Cabinet, saying time is “running out to save those still held by Hamas.”

Elsewhere in the region, Lebanon’s terrorist Hezbollah group said it struck Israeli positions near the tense Lebanon-Israel border.

Eleven people — eight soldiers and three civilians — were wounded by Hezbollah fire in the area of Beit Hillel, army radio reported. The military said its artillery struck sources of fire from Lebanon. It also said its fighter jets struck other Hezbollah targets.

And Iraqi terrorists with the Iran-backed umbrella group the Islamic Resistance in Iraq said they struck the Kharab al-Jir U.S. military base in Syria with rockets.

A U.S. military official, speaking on condition of anonymity in line with regulations, said rockets hit Rumalyn Landing Zone in Syria but there were no reports of casualties or damage.

Magdy reported from Cairo and Becatoros from Athens, Greece. Associated Press writers Kareem Chehayeb in Beirut and Tia Goldenberg in Tel Aviv, Israel, contributed to this report.