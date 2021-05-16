79°F
Nation and World

Israeli military stops Israel-Lebanon border infiltration

By Lilach Shoval and Adi Hashmonai Israel Hayom
May 15, 2021 - 9:18 pm
 
An Israeli artillery unit fires toward targets in Gaza Strip, at the Israeli Gaza border, Wedne ...
An Israeli artillery unit fires toward targets in Gaza Strip, at the Israeli Gaza border, Wednesday, May 12, 2021. (AP Photo/Yonatan Sindel)

The Israeli military prevented an attempted infiltration along the Israel-Lebanon border in the late hours of Friday night.

According to available details, military lookouts identified several suspects cutting the border fence and digging beneath it. Troops deployed to the area opened fire at the suspects, who fled back to Lebanese territory.

The Israeli military said that a search of the area revealed items suspected as explosives. A military official later said that the evidence at the scene pointed to a plot to infiltrate into Israel and carry out an attack in the Metula area.

According to media reports, three suspects breached the fence and crossed into Israel. They were then joined by four others and started a fire in Israeli territory.

Security forces engaged and opened fire. At least one suspect was shot in the leg before he and the others fled back to Lebanon.

The residents of the Metula area were ordered to stay indoors while the incident was taking place.

Earlier on Friday evening, three rockets fired from the Syrian Golan landed in the sea off the coast of northern Israel.

The Israeli military stressed that its radar system identified that the projectiles were headed toward an unpopulated area, so no sirens were triggered, nor was there a need to engage air defenses.

An official with Hezbollah, the Iran-backed Lebanese terrorist group, was quick to tell Lebanese media that these were not Hezbollah rockets.

Al-Jazeera TV cited a Lebanese security services spokesman as saying that the rockets were fired from a Palestinian refugee camp in southern Lebanon.

Later on Friday, a little-known Syrian-based Palestinian group by the name of Tahir Brigades claimed responsibility for the rocket fire.

