91°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Nation and World

Jeffrey Epstein arrested in N.Y. on sex-trafficking charges

By Michael R. Sisak and Jim Mustian The Associated Press
July 6, 2019 - 7:41 pm
 

NEW YORK — Wealthy financier and registered sex offender Jeffrey Epstein was arrested Saturday in New York on sex-trafficking charges involving allegations that date to the 2000s, according to law enforcement officials.

Epstein, a wealthy hedge fund manager who once counted as friends former President Bill Clinton, Great Britain’s Prince Andrew, and President Donald Trump, was taken into federal custody Saturday, according to two officials.

The officials spoke to The Associated Press on the condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to discuss the pending case.

Epstein is expected to appear Monday in Manhattan federal court. A message was sent to his attorney seeking comment.

Epstein’s arrest was first reported by The Daily Beast.

The arrest comes amid renewed scrutiny of a once-secret plea deal that Epstein entered into.

In 2008, Epstein pleaded guilty in Florida to state charges of soliciting and procuring a person under age 18 for prostitution. The deal ended a federal investigation that could have landed Epstein in prison for life.

Instead, he was sentenced to 13 months in jail and was required to reach financial settlements with dozens of his once-teenage victims. Epstein also was required to register as a sex offender.

The deal also required financial settlements to dozens of Epstein’s victims.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
n this handout photo provided by the Bahamas ZNS Network, a recovery team stands by at the wrec ...
Investigators search for clues in Bahamas chopper crash
By Natalie Schachar The Associated Press

Accident investigators are trying to figure out what went wrong in the moments before a helicopter crashed after takeoff and killed seven people.

A firefighter walks through the remains of a building after an explosion on Saturday, July 6, 2 ...
Authorities: Explosion at Florida shopping plaza injures 21
By Terry Spencer The Associated Press

A vacant pizza restaurant exploded Saturday in a thundering roar at a South Florida shopping plaza, injuring more than 20 people as large chunks of concrete flew through the air.

April Hamlin feeds her dog Duchess some crackers in a Red Cross shelter set up for anyone with ...
California assesses damage after biggest quake in 20 years
By John Antczak, Daisy Nguyen and Marcio Jose Sanchez The Associated Press

Crews in California assessed damage to cracked and burned buildings, broken roads, leaking water and gas lines and other infrastructure Saturday.

A screenshot shows a woman licking ice cream from a tub of Blue Bell in Lufkin, Texas. (Optimus ...
Texas police identify Blue Bell ice cream licker as teen girl
The Associated Press

Police in East Texas say a teenager from San Antonio is suspected of taking a tub of ice cream from a Walmart freezer, removing the top to lick the ice cream and then returning it to the freezer.