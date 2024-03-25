65°F
weather icon Mostly Cloudy
Las Vegas, NV
Nation and World

Jerusalem celebrates Purim in shadow of Israel-Hamas war

By Melanie Lidman The Associated Press
March 25, 2024 - 1:24 pm
 
Relatives and supporters of the Israeli hostages held in the Gaza Strip by the Hamas militant g ...
Relatives and supporters of the Israeli hostages held in the Gaza Strip by the Hamas militant group lead the Purim parade in Jerusalem, Monday, March 25, 2024. (AP Photo/Leo Correa)
People watch the Purim parade in Jerusalem, Monday, March 25, 2024. Jerusalem held a Purim para ...
People watch the Purim parade in Jerusalem, Monday, March 25, 2024. Jerusalem held a Purim parade for the first time in 42 years. (AP Photo/Ohad Zwigenberg)
Performers play music during Purim parade in Jerusalem, Monday, March 25, 2024. (AP Photo/Ohad ...
Performers play music during Purim parade in Jerusalem, Monday, March 25, 2024. (AP Photo/Ohad Zwigenberg)
People watch the Purim parade in Jerusalem, Monday, March 25, 2024. (AP Photo/Leo Correa)
People watch the Purim parade in Jerusalem, Monday, March 25, 2024. (AP Photo/Leo Correa)
Performers apply makeup ahead of the Purim parade in Jerusalem, Monday, March 25, 2024. (AP Pho ...
Performers apply makeup ahead of the Purim parade in Jerusalem, Monday, March 25, 2024. (AP Photo/Leo Correa)

JERUSALEM — Tens of thousands of people celebrated the Jewish holiday of Purim on Monday, though the traditionally boisterous celebrations were muted by the Israel-Hamas war.

Although many cities across Israel decided to cancel their Purim celebrations due to the ongoing conflict, Jerusalem held a traditional Purim parade for the first time in 42 years, featuring large floats of beloved children’s characters and fantastical creations.

Jerusalem celebrates the festival of Purim, which marks the victory of Jews over a tyrant in ancient Persia, one day later than the rest of the country.

Some people believe that Jerusalem should have canceled the “Unity Parade” and other Purim celebrations because of the war. About two dozen family members and supporters of the Israeli hostages being held in Gaza protested, chanting “Shame! Shame!” at the start of the parade.

“I know it’s tradition to be happy on Purim, but this year I think it’s tactless to do these carnivals,” said David Heyd, one of the protesters.

Other family members of the hostages kicked off the parade, marching silently at the front with a giant yellow ribbon and 134 folded yellow cranes, one for each of the hostages held in Gaza.

“My daughter, she needs to be here. She was supposed to be here. I am wearing a shirt she was supposed to wear, and I’m waiting for her,” said Meirav Leshem Gonen, whose daughter Romi has been held hostage in Gaza for 170 days.

Jerusalem transforms into a raucous festival during Purim. Families in colorful costumes throng the downtown, children eating copious amounts of traditional triangle cookies. Musicians set up on balconies overlooking the main drag, and street parties in the stone alleys stretch into the evening.

“We’re showing the whole world and our enemies that we’re continuing to live, continuing to celebrate,” said Shabi Levy, a Jerusalem resident who watched the parade with his three children.

“It hurts a little, we have a lot of conflicting emotions, and the happiness in our heart has a tear in it,” he said, as the families of the hostages walked by.

Sara Sasi, one of thousands of people evacuated from northern Israel due to ongoing fighting with Hezbollah terrorists in Lebanon, said her family was still able to find the magic within the holiday, despite the uncertainty of when they would be able to return home.

“We have a lot of faith, and we know we can’t do anything about the situation, so it won’t help us to be upset,” she said.

“It’s complicated, we’re here half crying and half happy,” said Racheli Goldshtein, who watched the parade with her six children. “There’s so much sadness following us every day, whenever we get an opportunity to grab some joy we go after it.”

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Linda Thomas-Greenfield, United States Ambassador and Representative to the United Nations, spe ...
US abstains as UN demands Gaza cease-fire
By Edith M. Lederer The Associated Press

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu accused the U.S. of “retreating” from a “principled position” by allowing the vote to pass.

Christians walk in the Palm Sunday procession on the Mount of Olives in east Jerusalem, Sunday, ...
Thousands in Jerusalem fete Palm Sunday as war rages on
The Associated Press

Thousands of Christian faithful attended Palm Sunday celebrations at Jerusalem’s sacred Mount of Olives, marking the first day of Holy Week as conflict surges across the region.

Parachutes drop supplies into the northern Gaza Strip, as seen from southern Israel, Sunday, Ma ...
Israel: 170 terrorists killed in hospital raid
By Wafaa Shurafa and Samy Magdy The Associated Press

Israel’s military says it has killed more than 170 Hamas terrorists and detained about 480 suspects in the raid on Shifa Hospital that began March 18, calling it a blow to Hamas and other armed groups it says had regrouped there as the war nears the six-month mark.

United Nations Secretary General Antonio Guterres inspects relief supplies at Al Arish Internat ...
UN chief says it’s time to ‘truly flood’ Gaza with aid
By Samy Magdy, Amr Nabil and Sam Metz The Associated Press

About 7,000 aid trucks are waiting in Egypt’s North Sinai province to enter Gaza, Gov. Mohammed Abdel-Fadeil Shousha said in a statement.

More stories
Israel-Hamas war cease-fire talks stall
Israel-Hamas war cease-fire talks stall
Thousands in Jerusalem fete Palm Sunday as war rages on
Thousands in Jerusalem fete Palm Sunday as war rages on
US abstains as UN demands Gaza cease-fire
US abstains as UN demands Gaza cease-fire
Israel, Hamas indicate no cease-fire deal imminent
Israel, Hamas indicate no cease-fire deal imminent
Ramadan prayers in Jerusalem pass without violence feared amid Gaza war
Ramadan prayers in Jerusalem pass without violence feared amid Gaza war
UN Security Council to vote on resolution on Ramadan cease-fire
UN Security Council to vote on resolution on Ramadan cease-fire