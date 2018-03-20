Jim Carrey facing backlash for Sarah Huckabee Sanders portrait

LOS ANGELES — Jim Carrey is being criticized on social media for a portrait he painted that is believed to be White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders.
The actor and comedian on Saturday tweeted the painting with the caption: “This is the portrait of a so-called Christian whose only purpose in life is to lie for the wicked. Monstrous!”
This is the portrait of a so-called Christian whose only purpose in life is to lie for the wicked. Monstrous! pic.twitter.com/MeYLTy1pqb
— Jim Carrey (@JimCarrey) March 17, 2018
Some Twitter users accused Carrey of shaming because of the unflattering portrait. Others were critical of his use of Christian.
A spokeswoman for Carrey confirms it is his painting. But she would not confirm it is Sanders.
The White House has not returned a message seeking comment.
Pathetic BULLY, sexist, hater, bigot & "Christaphobe" @jimcarrey attacks @PressSec for her faith; what would be hypocritical Hollywood reaction if he called someone a "so-called Muslim" or "so-called Jew?" #classlessCarrey https://t.co/HCqHoER0Ru
— Gov. Mike Huckabee (@GovMikeHuckabee) March 19, 2018
Like us or not, @JimCarrey and I are comics…we're doing our jobs. Fox & and Friends is, allegedly, supposed to be presenting news. Also, you talk about how we're supposed to be pushing for these policy but when we do, people like you tell us to stick to entertaining. https://t.co/RXSz9dL7qe
— Kathy Griffin (@kathygriffin) March 20, 2018