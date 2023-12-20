62°F
weather icon Mostly Clear
Las Vegas, NV
Nation and World

Judge orders release of over 150 names mentioned in Epstein lawsuit documents

Names of Jeffrey Epstein Associates to be Revealed
The Associated Press
December 20, 2023 - 7:18 am
 
Updated December 20, 2023 - 8:58 am
FILE - Jeffrey Epstein appears in court, July 30, 2008, in West Palm Beach, Fla. On Monday, Dec ...
Jeffrey Epstein appears in court, July 30, 2008, in West Palm Beach, Fla. On Monday, Dec. 18, 2023, a federal judge ordered the public disclosure of the identities of more than 150 people mentioned in a mountain of court documents related to the late-financier, saying that most of the names were already public and that many had not objected to the release. (Uma Sanghvi/The Palm Beach Post via AP, File)

NEW YORK — A federal judge has ordered the public disclosure of the identities of more than 150 people mentioned in a mountain of court documents related to the late-financier Jeffrey Epstein, saying that most of the names were already public and that many had not objected to the release.

The people whose names are to be disclosed, including sex abuse victims, litigation witnesses, Epstein’s employees — and even some people with only a passing connection to the scandal — have until Jan. 1 to appeal the order, signed Monday by Judge Loretta A. Preska.

For several years, Preska has reviewed documents sought by the Miami Herald from a civil case, filed by one of Epstein’s victims, that eventually was settled.

Many of the records related to that lawsuit were publicly released in past years, but on Monday the judge made determinations about some portions of the records that were initially withheld on potential privacy grounds and what can be made public about certain people mentioned in the records.

In many instances, she noted that individuals had given media interviews or that their names had previously emerged publicly in various ways, including at a trial two years ago of Epstein’s associate and former girlfriend, Ghislaine Maxwell.

Preska concluded that some portions of the records should remain confidential, including those identifying people who were children when they were sexually abused by Epstein and had tried to maintain their privacy.

The Epstein case has spawned countless conspiracy theories about the possible involvement of rich and powerful people in sex trafficking.

The three criminal cases brought by federal and state authorities, however, have focused on allegations about sexual abuse by Epstein himself and Maxwell.

Epstein took his own life in August 2019 in a federal lockup in Manhattan as he awaited trial on sex trafficking charges. He was accused of luring numerous underage girls to his homes under the guise of giving him massages, and then sexually abusing them.

Maxwell, 61, is serving a 20-year prison sentence after she was convicted in December 2021 of helping Epstein recruit and sexually abuse underage girls.

MOST READ
1
Judge declines to dismiss charges against teen in fatal hit-and-run
Judge declines to dismiss charges against teen in fatal hit-and-run
2
Police: G League player admits to planning woman’s murder
Police: G League player admits to planning woman’s murder
3
Acres of stars: Celebrities who bought, sold Las Vegas homes in 2023
Acres of stars: Celebrities who bought, sold Las Vegas homes in 2023
4
Top new restaurants — and notable closings — in Las Vegas for 2023
Top new restaurants — and notable closings — in Las Vegas for 2023
5
CARTOONS: Find out if Santa has Trump on the naughty or nice list
CARTOONS: Find out if Santa has Trump on the naughty or nice list
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Israeli Foreign Minister Eli Cohen, right, gestures after a meeting with his Cypriot counterpar ...
Israel seeking fast track for Gaza aid through Cyprus
By Menelaos Hadjicostis The Associated Press

Israel’s foreign minister said teams are hammering out the details so that humanitarian aid shipments to the Gaza Strip can begin as soon as possible.

Former President Donald Trump speaks at a campaign rally, Saturday, Dec. 16, 2023, in Durham, N ...
Colorado Supreme Court bans Trump from state’s ballot
By Nicholas Riccardi The Associated Press

The Colorado Supreme Court on Tuesday declared former President Donald Trump ineligible for the White House under the U.S. Constitution’s insurrection clause and removed him from the state’s presidential primary ballot.

French Foreign Minister Catherine Colonna, speaks during a press conference at the Pine Palace, ...
France urges Lebanese to bring calm to Israel border
By Bassem Mroue The Associated Press

Officials from France, once Lebanon’s colonial ruler, have visited Lebanon over the past two months, urging for calm.

A woman wearing an Israeli flag takes part in a support rally outside the central Synagogue in ...
Cyprus: Iranian plot to kill Israeli businessmen foiled
By Menelaos Hadjicostis The Associated Press

An official says two Iranian asylum-seekers who were in contact with another Iranian associated with the Revolutionary Guard were arrested.

More stories
Special counsel asks Supreme Court if Trump can be quickly prosecuted
Special counsel asks Supreme Court if Trump can be quickly prosecuted
Biden calls reports of Hamas raping Israelis ‘appalling’
Biden calls reports of Hamas raping Israelis ‘appalling’
Penn’s board chair resigns as antisemitism testimony draws backlash
Penn’s board chair resigns as antisemitism testimony draws backlash
Musk’s X sues Media Matters over report on ads next to hate groups posts
Musk’s X sues Media Matters over report on ads next to hate groups posts
Families of Americans held by Hamas describe their anguish
Families of Americans held by Hamas describe their anguish
Hague court rejects bid to ban transfer to Israel of F-35 fighter jet parts from Dutch warehouse
Hague court rejects bid to ban transfer to Israel of F-35 fighter jet parts from Dutch warehouse