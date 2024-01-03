47°F
Nation and World

Law making it harder to remove Netanyahu from office delayed

The Associated Press
January 3, 2024 - 10:46 am
 
FILE - Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu chairs a cabinet meeting at the Kirya military ...
FILE - Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu chairs a cabinet meeting at the Kirya military base, which houses the Israeli Ministry of Defense, in Tel Aviv, Israel, on Dec. 24, 2023. Critics say Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is increasingly using his perch as wartime leader to improve his political fortunes. (AP Photo/Ohad Zwigenberg, Pool, File)

JERUSALEM — A law that would make it harder to remove Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu from office must go into effect only after the next parliamentary elections, the country’s Supreme Court ruled Wednesday, saying the law was clearly crafted for personal reasons.

Israeli legislators passed the law in March 2023 as part of the government’s legal overhaul plan. Critics said the law was designed to protect Netanyahu from being deemed unfit to rule over claims of a conflict of interest. He had been working to reshape the justice system while on trial for alleged corruption.

The court’s ruling in a 6-5 vote comes days after it overturned the first major piece of the overhaul in a blow to Netanyahu’s government. The next parliamentary elections are expected in 2026 but could be held before then.

Netanyahu is on trial for fraud, breach of trust and accepting bribes in three separate cases. He denies wrongdoing.

His involvement in the legal overhaul raised questions, including by the country’s attorney general, over whether that constituted a conflict of interest while he was on trial.

