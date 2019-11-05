74°F
Nation and World

LDS temple in Utah closed for renovations

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
November 5, 2019 - 10:11 am
 

ST. GEORGE, Utah — The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints has officially closed its temple in St. George for renovations that will take at least a few years to complete.

KUTV in Salt Lake City reported Monday that the temple has officially shuttered for the project.

It is expected reopen in 2022 with a re-dedication ceremony.

The visitor’s center, however, will stay open.

The Church first announced the closure back in May.

Officials say the building has become worn down and is need of some freshening up.

The temple was originally dedicated in April 1877 and rededicated in 1975 after being removed.

It serves members of the faith widely known as the Mormon church in southwestern Utah and parts of Nevada and Arizona.

THE LATEST
An April 16, 2019, file photo, shows a Juul vape pen in Vancouver, Wash. New research released ...
Juul & mint flavor driving climb in teen vaping, study says
By Lindsey Tanner The Associated Press

The results are in a pair of studies published Tuesday, including one that details previously released figures indicating that the surge in underage use of e-cigarettes shows no signs of slowing down.

Tess Harjo, left, embraces her grandmother, Sally Taylor, right, after being released from the ...
450 freed Oklahoma inmates largest 1-day commutation in US
By Sean Murphy The Associated Press

The release of inmates, all with convictions for low-level drug and property crimes, resulted from a bill signed by new Republican Gov. Kevin Stitt. The bill retroactively applied misdemeanor sentences for simple drug possession and low-level property crimes that state voters approved in 2016.

In an Oct. 27, 2019, file photo, people look at a destroyed houses near the village of Barisha, ...
In last days on run, al-Baghdadi sought safety in shrinking domain
By Sarah El Deeb The Associated Press

Associates paint a picture of a man obsessed with his security and well-being and trying to find safety in towns and deserts in eastern Syria near the Iraqi border as the extremists’ domains crumbled.

In this Aug. 26, 2019, file photo, former Arizona Maricopa County Sheriff Joe Arpaio poses for ...
Probe: Phoenix Sheriff Joe Arpaio’s office ignored fed judge’s order
By Jacques Billeaud The Associated Press

A court-appointed investigator concluded that high-ranking managers for former metro Phoenix Sheriff Joe Arpaio disregarded a federal judge’s order for Arpaio to halt immigration sweeps targeting Latinos.

Richard Holzer (El Paso County Sheriff's Office)
FBI: Man arrested in plot to bomb historic Colorado synagogue
By Colleen Slevin The Associated Press

DENVER — A man who repeatedly espoused anti-Semitic views has been arrested in a plot to bomb a historic Colorado synagogue, federal officials said Monday.

This image released by the Department of Defense on Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019, and displayed at ...
Official: Turkey captures slain IS leader’s sister in Syria
By Sarah El Deeb The Associated Press

BEIRUT — Turkey captured the elder sister of the slain leader of the Islamic State group in northwestern Syria on Monday, according to a senior Turkish official, who called the arrest an intelligence “gold mine.”