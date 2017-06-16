London protesters storm town hall, ‘want justice’ after fire

Demonstrators are watched by security personnel on a staircase after they entered Kensington Town Hall, during a protest following the fire that destroyed The Grenfell Tower block, in north Kensington, West London, Britain June 16, 2017. (Toby Melville/Reuters)

Girls have photos of a missing child on their T-shirts near the Grenfell Tower in London, Thursday, June 15, 2017. A massive fire raced through the 24-story high-rise apartment building in west London early Wednesday and the death toll is expected to climb. (Alastair Grant/AP)

A woman touches a missing poster for 12-year-old Jessica Urbano on a tribute wall after laying flowers on the side of Latymer Community Church next to the fire-gutted Grenfell Tower in London, Friday, June 16, 2017, after a fire engulfed the 24-story building Wednesday morning. London firefighters combed through the burned-out public housing tower Thursday in a grim search for missing people as police and the prime minister launched investigations into the deadly inferno, with pressure building on officials to explain the disaster and assure that similar buildings around the country are safe. (Matt Dunham/AP)

Queen Elizabeth meets residents of the Grenfell Tower block near the scene of the fire that destroyed the block, in north Kensington, West London, Britain June 16, 2017. (Hannah McKay/Reuters)

Demonstrators crowd into Kensington Town Hall, during a protest following the fire that destroyed The Grenfell Tower block, in north Kensington, West London, Britain June 16, 2017. (Toby Melville/Reuters)

Demonstrators crowd onto a staircase as they enter Kensington Town Hall, during a protest following the fire that destroyed The Grenfell Tower block, in north Kensington, West London, Britain June 16, 2017. (Stefan Wermuth/Reuters)

Demonstrators are watched by security personnel on a staircase after they entered Kensington Town Hall, during a protest following the fire that destroyed The Grenfell Tower block, in north Kensington, West London, Britain June 16, 2017. (Stefan Wermuth/Reuters)

Demonstrators are confronted by security personnel as they attempt to enter Kensington Town Hall, during a protest following the fire that destroyed The Grenfell Tower block, in north Kensington, West London, Britain June 16, 2017. (Stefan Wermuth/Reuters)

Demonstrators crowd onto a staircase as they enter Kensington Town Hall, during a protest following the fire that destroyed The Grenfell Tower block, in north Kensington, West London, Britain June 16, 2017. (Stefan Wermuth/Reuters)

Demonstrators confront a man they believe to be Robert Black, the Chief Executive of KCTMO, outside Kensington Town Hall, during a protest following the fire that destroyed The Grenfell Tower block, in north Kensington, West London, Britain June 16, 2017. (Stefan Wermuth/Reuters)

Demonstrators confront a man they believe to be Robert Black, the Chief Executive of KCTMO, outside Kensington Town Hall, during a protest following the fire that destroyed The Grenfell Tower block, in north Kensington, West London, Britain June 16, 2017. (Stefan Wermuth/Reuters)

Demonstrators confront a man they believe to be Robert Black, the Chief Executive of KCTMO, outside Kensington Town Hall, during a protest following the fire that destroyed The Grenfell Tower block, in north Kensington, West London, Britain June 16, 2017. (Stefan Wermuth/Reuters)

Demonstrators confront a man they believe to be Robert Black, the Chief Executive of KCTMO, outside Kensington Town Hall, during a protest following the fire that destroyed The Grenfell Tower block, in north Kensington, West London, Britain June 16, 2017. (Stefan Wermuth/Reuters)

LONDON — Several hundred protesters chanting “we want justice” stormed a local town hall in London on Friday after a deadly fire at a block of flats killed at least 30 people, Reuters reporters at the scene said.

The angry protesters barged their way through an automatic door at Kensington and Chelsea town hall and sought to gain entry to an upper floor. Police barred their way and scuffles broke out, a Reuters reporter said.

They chanted: “We want justice,” “bring them out” and “shame on you.” A larger crowd of people remained outside. Some people then left the building though others remained inside.

Tensions in the local community have grown since Wednesday’s deadly blaze at the Grenfell Tower in north Kensington which provided social housing for some 600 people.

There have been demands for answers as to how the blaze was able to engulf the 24-story building along with complaints that not enough was being done to provide assistance for those left homeless or information about those still missing.

British Prime Minister Theresa May visited the injured in hospital on Friday but is herself under mounting criticism for not meeting victims of the blaze sooner.





Opposition Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn, London mayor Sadiq Khan, Prince William and Queen Elizabeth, 91, have all visited the local area and anger has been growing in the community.

While the disaster has prompted an outpouring of generosity, there was also fury at the authorities as the charred tower was cast as a deadly symbol of a divided society.