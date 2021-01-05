Lottery lines likely with 2 jackpots each topping $400M in play

Long lines of people are expected in several states y with two lottery jackpots exceeding $400 million each to be drawn on Tuesday and Wednesday.

The Mega Millions jackpot of at least $432 million will be drawn Tuesday while the Powerball drawing of at least $410 million occurs Wednesday.

The odds of winning Mega Millions is 1 in 302 million while the odds for Powerball are a bit better, 1 in 292 million.

The cash value for Mega Millions is $329.7 million while Powerball is $316.4 million.

Nevada, Utah, Alabama, Alaska and Hawaii do not participate in either lottery.

The closest places to buy tickets are across the Nevada state line in various California and Arizona locations.

