43°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
CORONAVIRUS DATA, UPDATED DAILY
Nation and World

Lottery lines likely with 2 jackpots each topping $400M in play

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
January 5, 2021 - 8:24 am
 

There are likely to be long lines of people in several states with two $400 million-plus lottery jackpots to be drawn on Tuesday and Wednesday.

The Mega Millions jackpot of at least $432 million will be drawn Tuesday while the Powerball drawing of at least $410 million occurs Wednesday.

The odds of winning Mega Millions is 1 in 302 million while the odds for Powerball are a bit better, 1 in 292 million.

The cash value for Mega Millions is $329.7 million while Powerball is $316.4 million.

Nevada, Utah, Alabama, Alaska and Hawaii do not participate in either lottery.

The closest places to buy tickets are across the Nevada state line in various California and Arizona locations.

Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com. Follow @Marv_in_Vegas on Twitter.

MOST READ
1
LETTER: Fremont Street celebration was a bad idea
LETTER: Fremont Street celebration was a bad idea
2
Luxury resort sets ground breaking at old Clarion site
Luxury resort sets ground breaking at old Clarion site
3
Democrats betting favorites to win Georgia Senate runoffs
Democrats betting favorites to win Georgia Senate runoffs
4
Raiders’ Josh Jacobs arrested in suspected DUI crash
Raiders’ Josh Jacobs arrested in suspected DUI crash
5
Las Vegas sportsbooks suffer worst Sunday of NFL season
Las Vegas sportsbooks suffer worst Sunday of NFL season
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
 
COVID growth outpaces vaccines, making for grim world outlook
By Danica Kirka and Angela Charlton The Associated Press

January is going to be “a tough one,” Dr. Margaret Harris, a spokeswoman for the World Health Organization, told The Associated Press. “This idea that seems to be ‘Ah, we’re all sick of it. We want to look at something else. Oh, this doesn’t apply to me’ …. That’s got to go away. It really is all hands on deck.”

This Dec. 2, 2020, file photo shows the Slack app icon being displayed on a computer screen in ...
Slack outage ties up first business day of 2021 for many
By Michelle Chapman The Associated Press

Slack, the messaging service used by millions of people for work and school, suffered a global outage on Monday, the first day back for most people returning from the New Year’s holiday.

 
COVID vaccinations ramping up worldwide
By Danica Kirka and Aniruddha Ghosal The Associated Press

The campaign to vanquish the coronavirus is picking up speed, with Britain beginning to dispense the second vaccine in its arsenal Monday, and India authorizing its first shots.

Julian Assange supporters celebrate after a ruling that he cannot be extradited to the United S ...
Judge refuses US extradition of WikiLeaks founder Assange
By Jill Lawless The Associated Press

A British judge on Monday rejected the United States’ request to extradite WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange to face espionage charges, saying he was likely to kill himself if held under harsh U.S. prison conditions.

Mayor Eric Garcetti announces the rollout of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine to be given to Los An ...
Coronavirus spreading within LA households, mayor says
By Christopher Weber The Associated Press

The pandemic is getting worse in Los Angeles as the coronavirus spreads rapidly within households and Californians let their guard down, according to Mayor Eric Garcetti.