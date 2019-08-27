106°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Nation and World

Man charged with killing wife by spiking cereal with heroin

The Associated Press
August 27, 2019 - 3:25 pm
 

DAVISON, Mich. — A Michigan man has been charged with murder after investigators concluded he spiked his wife’s bowl of cereal with heroin.

The medical examiner initially classified Christina Ann-Thompson Harris’ 2014 death as an accidental overdose. But investigators now believe Jason Harris poisoned her at their home in Davison, 60 miles north of Detroit.

Prosecutor David Leyton says the 36-year-old victim was an “incredibly loving mother.” Friends were shocked to hear about an overdose and said she never used drugs.

Leyton says Jason Harris’ siblings told police that he had talked about “getting rid” of his wife. Co-workers told investigators that Harris had been looking for a hit man.

Harris appeared in court Tuesday and was denied bond. It wasn’t immediately known if he has a lawyer who can comment.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand, D-N.Y., speaks to a reporter after a ...
Dem hopefuls spend big to draw small-dollar donors — or drop out
By Brian Slodysko The Associated Press

WASHINGTON — Montana Gov. Steve Bullock was told how he could qualify for the next presidential debate, but it didn’t make much sense: Spend $60. Attract a $1 donor. And repeat, maybe thousands of times.

Attorneys Miles Ehrlich, left, and Ismail Ramsey, representing Anthony Levandowski, speak to re ...
Ex-Google engineer charged in Uber self-driving theft case
By Michael Liedtke The Associated Press

A former Google engineer was charged Tuesday with stealing closely guarded secrets that he later sold to Uber as the ride-hailing service scrambled to catch up in the high-stakes race to build robotic vehicles.

Rescued migrants rest near the city of Khoms, about 75 miles east of Tripoli, Libya., Tuesday, ...
Up to 40 migrants bound for Europe feared drowned off Libya
By Samy Magdy The Associated Press

A boat carrying dozens of migrants bound for Europe capsized Tuesday in the Mediterranean Sea off Libya, with at least 40 people missing and presumed drowned, U.N. officials said.

In a June 21, 2019, file photo, a motorist enters Planned Parenthood of the St. Louis Region an ...
New Missouri 8-week abortion ban blocked for now
The Associated Press

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A new Missouri ban on abortions at or after eight weeks of pregnancy won’t take effect Wednesday after a federal judge temporarily blocked it from being implemented.

In this Aug. 23, 2019, photo, people pass through New York's Grand Central Terminal. With just ...
Power, billions ride on outcome of greatest head count in US history
By Mike Schneider and Geoff Mulvihill The Associated Press

With just a few months left before America starts taking its biggest-ever self-portrait, the U.S. Census Bureau is grappling with a host of concerns about the head count.

Storm clouds gather as Tropical Storm Dorian moves toward St. Michael Parish, Barbados, Monday, ...
Puerto Ricans remember Maria as Dorian approaches
By Danica Coto The Associated Press

Tropical Storm Dorian was dumping rain Tuesday on the Windward Islands of the eastern Caribbean, gathering power on a path to brush past Puerto Rico’s southwest coast and hit the eastern Dominican Republic on Wednesday at near hurricane strength.

Jeffrey Epstein (New York State Sex Offender Registry via AP, File)
16 Epstein accusers pour out their anger in hearing
By Tom Hays and Larry Neumeister The Associated Press

“He robbed me of my dreams, of my chance to pursue a career I adored,” said Jennifer Araoz, who has accused Epstein of raping her in his New York mansion when she was a 15-year-old aspiring actress.

In this photo released by the official website of the office of the Iranian Presidency, Preside ...
First lift sanctions, then let’s talk, says Iranian president
By Nasser Karimi The Associated Press

Iran’s president back-pedaled Tuesday on possible talks with Donald Trump, saying the U.S. president must first lift sanctions imposed on Tehran, otherwise a meeting between the two would be a mere photo op.