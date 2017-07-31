ad-fullscreen
Nation and World

Man killed in single-vehicle accident in northwest Arizona identified

By Dave Hawkins Special to the Las Vegas Review-Journal
July 31, 2017 - 12:20 pm
 

A man killed in Friday in a single-vehicle accident in Mohave Valley in northwest Arizona has been identified.

Michael Wilson, 68, of Mohave Valley was pronounced dead at the scene of the rollover in the area of Boundary Cone Road and S. Girard Avenue, said Trish Carter, a spokeswoman for the Mohave County sheriff’s office.

Carter said investigators determined Wilson, the sole occupant of a Ford was driving about 72 mph in a 45 mph zone when he failed to negotiate a curve at about 7 p.m. Carter said Wilson was not wearing a seat belt and was ejected when the Ford F-250 pickup he was driving rolled several times.

TOP NEWS
News Headlines
Local Spotlight
Nation and World Video
