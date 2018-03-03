Man kills self with gun outside White House, police say

Law enforcement officers gather infront of the White House in Washington, Saturday, March 3, 2018. The Secret Service says a man shot himself outside the White House, and medical personnel are on the scene. President Donald Trump is not at the White House, he's in Florida, but is set to return later Saturday. The agency says in a Twitter post that there are no other reported injuries related to the incident. (AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais)

Law enforcement officers at Lafayette Park across from the White House in Washington, close the area to pedestrian traffic, Saturday, March 3, 2018. A man apparently shot himself along the north fence of the White House midday, according to the Secret Service, which also said he was being treated for the wound. (AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais)

WASHINGTON — Authorities said a man shot himself to death outside the White House on Saturday.

The District of Columbia Police Department says in a tweet that “adult male has been declared deceased. We are working to notify next of kin.”

That tweet comes about two hours after the Secret Service first reported that it was responding to reports of a self-inflicted shooting along the White House’s north fence.

The incident took place before President Donald Trump’s scheduled late afternoon return to the White House from Florida. The White House says it was aware of the situation and that Trump was briefed.

The Secret Service says there were no other reported injuries.



