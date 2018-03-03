Nation and World

Man kills self with gun outside White House, police say

The Associated Press
March 3, 2018 - 12:29 pm
 

WASHINGTON — Authorities said a man shot himself to death outside the White House on Saturday.

The District of Columbia Police Department says in a tweet that “adult male has been declared deceased. We are working to notify next of kin.”

That tweet comes about two hours after the Secret Service first reported that it was responding to reports of a self-inflicted shooting along the White House’s north fence.

The incident took place before President Donald Trump’s scheduled late afternoon return to the White House from Florida. The White House says it was aware of the situation and that Trump was briefed.

The Secret Service says there were no other reported injuries.


 

