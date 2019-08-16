86°F
Nation and World

Man suspected of kidnapping mom, 80, arrested in California

The Associated Press
August 16, 2019 - 7:57 am
 

BELLFLOWER, Calif. — Authorities say a man suspected of kidnapping his 80-year-old mother from a nursing home in Reno, Nevada has been arrested after a standoff in a Los Angeles suburb.

The LA County Sheriff’s Department says Roger Hillygus was taken into custody around 2 a.m. Friday at an apartment complex in Bellflower. Officials say his mother, Sue Hillygus, who has dementia, was not hurt.

Reno police say the woman was taken from the home Aug. 9 by her son, although he isn’t her guardian. On Thursday night, deputies went to the Bellflower apartment and a barricade situation ensued.

The Reno Gazette-Journal reports another man was arrested this week on suspicion of helping kidnap the woman. He’s identified as Stewart Handte, a former sheriff of Mineral County, Nevada.

It’s unclear if either man has a lawyer.

THE LATEST
Defendant Hossein Nayeri sits in court following a guilty verdict in his trial, Friday, Aug. 16 ...
California man convicted for torture of pot dispensary owner
By Amy Taxin The Associated Press

Authorities said Hossein Nayeri and three others plotted to kidnap and rob the man, who was bound and burned with a blow torch while his captors demanded money.

An aerial view of large Icebergs floating as the sun rises near Kulusuk, Greenland, early Frida ...
Greenland advises Trump it’s not for sale
By Zeke Miller and Seth Borenstein The Associated Press

“We see it as an expression of greater interest in investing in our country and the possibilities we offer,” the government said. “Of course, Greenland is not for sale.”

Damir Yusupov, 41-year-old Russian pilot, speaks to the media in Yekaterinburg, Russia, Friday, ...
Putin gives pilots who landed jet in cornfield ‘Hero of Russia’ medal
By Vladimir Isachenkov The Associated Press

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Friday awarded the nation’s highest medal, the Hero of Russia, to the pilot who managed to smoothly land his disabled passenger plane in a cornfield after a flock of birds hit both engines and knocked them out.

This photo released by NYPD shows a person of interest wanted for questioning in regard to the ...
NYC police looking for man in rice cooker bomb scare
By Jennifer Peltz The Associated Press

Three abandoned devices that looked like pressure cookers caused an evacuation of a major New York City subway station and closed off an intersection Friday morning.

In a July 25, 2016, file photo, actress Eva Longoria speaks during the first day of the Democra ...
Latino actors, writers write ‘letter of solidarity’ amid fears
By Russell Contreras The Associated Press

Actresses America Ferrera and Eva Longoria are leading a group of more than 150 writers, artists and leaders who have written a public “letter of solidarity” to U.S. Latinos after recent shootings and a massive immigration raid.

In this image made from video, armed police vehicles are parked outside Shenzhen Bay Stadium in ...
China police drills next to Hong Kong seen as threat to protesters
By Dake Kang and Yves Dam Van The Associated Press

HONG KONG — Members of China’s paramilitary People’s Armed Police marched and practiced crowd control tactics at a sports complex in Shenzhen across from Hong Kong on Friday, in what some interpreted as a threat against pro-democracy protesters in the semiautonomous territory.