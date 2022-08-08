92°F
Man who shot Ahmaud Arbery gets life sentence for hate crime

By Russ Bynum The Associated Press
August 8, 2022 - 8:16 am
 
FILE - Travis McMichael looks on during the sentencing in his trial along with his father Greg McMichael and neighbor, William "Roddie" Bryan in the Glynn County Courthouse, on Jan. 7, 2022, in Brunswick, Ga.
FILE - This photo combo shows, from left to right, Travis McMichael, William "Roddie" Bryan, and Gregory McMichael during their trial at at the Glynn County Courthouse in Brunswick, Ga.
FILE - Greg McMichael looks at the gallery during the testimony of his son, Travis McMichael, in the trial of himself, his son and William "Roddie" Bryan in the Glynn County Courthouse on Nov. 16, 2021, in Brunswick, Ga.
FILE - A recently painted mural of Ahmaud Arbery is displayed in Brunswick, Ga., on May 17, 2020, where the 25-year-old man was shot and killed in February.
Rev. Jesse Jackson escorts Wanda Cooper Jones, Ahmaud Arbery's mother, into the federal courthouse, Monday, Aug. 8, 2022, in Brunswick, Ga., for the sentencing hearings of the 3 white men convicted of federal hate crimes in the killing of Arbery.

SAVANNAH, Ga. — The white man who fatally shot Ahmaud Arbery after chasing the 25-year-old Black man in a Georgia neighborhood was sentenced Monday to life in prison for committing a federal hate crime.

Travis McMichael was sentenced by a U.S. District Court judge in the port city of Brunswick. His punishment is largely symbolic, as McMichael was sentenced earlier this year to life without parole in a Georgia state court for Arbery’s murder.

McMichael was one of three defendants convicted in February of federal hate crime charges. His father, Greg McMichael, and neighbor William “Roddie” Bryan had sentencing hearings scheduled later Monday.

The McMichaels armed themselves with guns and used a pickup truck to chase Arbery after he ran past their home on Feb. 23, 2020. Bryan joined the pursuit in his own truck and recorded cellphone video of McMichael blasting Arbery with a shotgun.

The McMichaels told police they suspected Arbery was a burglar. Investigators determined he was unarmed and had committed no crimes.

