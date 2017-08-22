ad-fullscreen
Nation and World

Mass. man accused of punching police horse in the face

The Associated Press
August 22, 2017 - 5:36 am
 

WORCESTER, Mass. — Police say a Massachusetts man was arrested during a weekend festival after he attempted to punch a police horse in the face.

Authorities said Monday that the 59-year-old Worcester man was arrested Saturday at Worcester’s Latin American Festival.

Police say he tried to walk through a group of mounted officers despite being told not to do so. The officers say he deliberately put his shoulder into the chest of one of the horses, and an officer grabbed him by the collar and threw him back in front of the horses. Police say he then threw a punch at one of the animals, which jumped back with an officer still mounted.

Officers say the man struggled as they arrested him and kicked two officers after being placed in handcuffs.

 

