Nation and World

Massive rally conducted for Catalonia’s secession in Barcelona

By Joseph Wilson The Associated Press
September 11, 2019 - 12:27 pm
 

BARCELONA, Spain — Hundreds of thousands of Spaniards who support the secession of Catalonia gathered in Barcelona on the region’s main holiday Wednesday, just weeks before a highly anticipated verdict in a case against 12 leaders of the separatist movement.

Supporters of Catalan secession came from all parts of the wealthy northeastern region to its main city. Many carried flags or wore T-shirts supporting Catalan independence as they met for the rally in a large public square.

The Sept. 11 holiday memorializes the fall of Barcelona in the Spanish War of Succession in 1714. Since 2012, it has become the date of massive rallies for the region’s secessionist movement.

The Barcelona police said that around 600,000 people turned out for the event.

Polls and the most recent election results show that the region’s 7.5 million residents are roughly equally split between those in favor and those against breaking with the rest of Spain.

Spain’s caretaker prime minister, Pedro Sánchez, who has tried to thaw tensions with Catalonia since taking power last year, wrote on Twitter that “Today should be a day for all Catalans. For the path of dialogue within the Constitution, harmonious coexistence, respect and understanding.”

This year’s rally comes while a dozen leaders of Catalonia’s 2017 failed attempt to secede await a verdict from the Supreme Court on charges that include rebellion. They face spending several years behind bars if found guilty, and a heavy punishment would most likely spark public protests in Catalonia. The verdict is expected this month or next.

The movement, however, is going through its most difficult period since separatist sentiment was fueled by the previous decade’s economic difficulties, from which Spain has only recovered in recent years.

The pro-secession political parties have yet to agree on what the response to a guilty verdict by the Supreme Court should be. That has earned the criticism of the leading grassroots groups which have fueled the secessionist drive.

Regional Catalan president Quim Torra says that a guilty verdict would provide an opportunity to make another push for independence, without specifying how that could be carried out.

“The objective of independence should be the horizon of this country after the verdict,” he said in a recent interview on Catalan public television.

Other separatist politicians think the best move is to call regional elections in an attempt to increase their representation in the regional parliament and focus on gaining the backing of more than half of Catalans. Those against independence complain that the separatists have monopolized the holiday for their political ends.

But some activists have accused all their political leaders of not taking concrete steps to achieve their goal. Radical activists recently expressed their anger by throwing garbage and excrement on the doors of the offices of pro-secession parties.

“Not only have we not advanced, but we have taken some steps backward,” Elisenda Paluzie, the head of the influential pro-secession grassroots group ANC, told the crowd. “We demand that our leaders don’t let us down.”

In a July 30, 2008, file photo, oil and gas developer T. Boone Pickens addresses a town hall me ...
Oil tycoon T. Boone Pickens dies at age 91
By Cliff Brunt The Associated Press

T. Boone Pickens, a brash and quotable oil tycoon who grew even wealthier through corporate takeover attempts, died Wednesday. He was 91.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu speaks during a press conference in Tel Aviv, Israel, ...
Israeli PM’s West Bank annexations plans condemned by Saudis
By Aron Heller The Associated Press

JERUSALEM — Saudi Arabia on Wednesday denounced Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s pre-election vow to annex parts of the West Bank as a “very dangerous escalation,” adding to a chorus of international condemnations and injecting the issue of Palestinian statehood into an election campaign that had all but ignored it.

Dozens of supporters of a measure to limit when companies can label workers as independent cont ...
Calif. lawmakers OK bill giving protections to Uber drivers, gig workers
The Associated Press

The California Assembly has approved a bill that would provide new wage and benefit protections to workers at so-called gig economy companies such as Uber and Lyft. If signed, as expected, it could have national implications.

Members of the fire rescue team Task Force 8, from Gainesville, Florida, help remove a body one ...
Tentative list of missing in Bahamas has 2,500 names

The Bahamas government says there are 2,500 people on its list of those missing after Hurricane Dorian. But the names have yet to be cross-checked against the lists of people evacuated.

President Donald Trump speaks at the 2019 National Historically Black Colleges and Universities ...
In trade fights, Trump stirs up US allies, too
By Paul Wiseman The Associated Press

From Europe to Japan, President Trump has stirred up under-the-radar trade disputes that potentially could erupt within weeks or months with damaging consequences.

(Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Hospital says 5 victims in Tallahassee stabbings at business
The Associated Press

Authorities in Florida’s capital city say five people were taken to a hospital for treatment following stabbings at a building supply business in an industrial park.

This March 28, 2017, file photo, provided by the New York State Sex Offender Registry shows Jef ...
France pleads with victims to come forward in Epstein sex probe
By John Leicester The Associated Press

French police are appealing for victims and witnesses to come forward to aid their probe into Jeffrey Epstein and anyone else involved in the disgraced financier’s alleged sexual exploitation of women and girls, and say they have already interviewed three people who identified themselves as victims.

In an April 18, 2018, file photo, National security adviser John Bolton, left, listens to Presi ...
Never expected to last, how the Bolton-Trump union came apart
By Jonathan Lemire, Zeke Miller and Deb Riechmann The Associated Press

This account of how their relationship unraveled is based on interviews with current and former administration officials and Republicans close to the White House. They spoke on the condition of anonymity to discuss private deliberations.