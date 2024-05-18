89°F
Member of Israel's War Cabinet says he'll quit the government June 8 unless there's a new war plan

This image provided by the U.S. Army shows trucks loaded with humanitarian aid from the United Arab Emirates and the United States Agency for International Development cross the Trident Pier before arriving on the beach on the Gaza Strip Friday, May 17, 2024. Trucks carrying badly needed aid for the Gaza Strip rolled across a newly built U.S. pier and into the besieged enclave for the first time Friday as Israeli restrictions on border crossings and heavy fighting hindered the delivery of food and other supplies. (Staff Sgt. Malcolm Cohens-Ashley/U.S. Army via AP)
Benny Gantz, a key member of Israel's War Cabinet and the top political rival of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, leaves a meeting in the office of Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., at the Capitol in Washington, Monday, March 4, 2024. Gantz also met earlier with Vice President Kamala Harris and other top White House officials. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu addresses a ceremony marking Memorial Day for fallen soldiers of Israel's wars and victims of attacks at Jerusalem's Mount Herzl military cemetery Monday, May 13, 2024. (Gil Cohen-Magen/Pool Photo via AP)
White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan grimaces during a joint press conference with the head of the Office of the President of Ukraine Andriy Yermak in Kyiv, Ukraine, Wednesday, March 20, 2024. (AP Photo/Vadim Ghirda)
Trucks loaded with humanitarian aid from the United Arab Emirates and the United States Agency ...
Trucks carrying aid for Gaza Strip cross new US pier
Dr. Ammar Ghanem, an ICU specialist from Detroit volunteering with the Syrian American Medical ...
U.S., international volunteer doctors trapped in Gaza hospital
Passersby observe the photos of hostages held in the Gaza Strip that are plastered to the walls ...
Israeli army finds bodies of 3 hostages in Gaza killed at Oct. 7 music festival
FILE - Attorney Ron Bamieh, left, listens to his client, Loay Abdelfattah Alnaji, a professor o ...
California college professor to stand trial in death of pro-Israel protester last year
By Wafaa Shurafa and Jack Jeffery The Associated Press
May 18, 2024 - 11:24 am
 

DEIR AL-BALAH, Gaza Strip — Benny Gantz, a member of Israel’s three-man War Cabinet, has threatened to resign from the government if it doesn’t adopt a new plan for the war in Gaza, a move that would leave Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu more reliant on his far-right allies.

His announcement on Saturday escalates a divide within Israel’s leadership more than seven months into a war in which it has yet to accomplish its stated goals of dismantling Hamas and returning scores of hostages abducted in the Oct. 7 terrorist attack.

Gantz spelled out a six-point plan that includes the return of scores of hostages, ending Hamas’ rule, demilitarizing the strip and establishing an international administration of civilian affairs. It also supports efforts to normalize relations with Saudi Arabia.

He says if it is not adopted by June 8 he will quit the government.

Gantz, a centrist politician and longtime political rival of Netanyahu, joined his coalition and the War Cabinet in the early days of the war.

His departure would leave Netanyahu even more beholden to far-right allies who have taken a hard line on negotiations over a cease-fire and hostage release, and who believe Israel should occupy Gaza and rebuild Jewish settlements there.

Meanwhile, the first distribution of aid is expected to begin this weekend after rolling off a newly built U.S. pier off the coast of Gaza.

United Nations officials have not said where the truckloads of food would be distributed after arriving Friday and being stored in central Deir al-Balah.

U.S. military officials anticipate the pier operation could reach 150 truckloads a day. Risks include attacks, logistical hurdles and a growing shortage of fuel.

The Israeli blockade of Gaza began after Hamas’ Oct. 7 terrorist attack on southern Israel that killed 1,200 people and took 250 others hostage. Israel says around 100 hostages are still captive in Gaza, along with the bodies of around 30 more.

The Israeli offensive has killed more than 35,000 Palestinians in Gaza, according to the Hamas-run Health Ministry in Gaza.

Netanyahu is under growing pressure on multiple fronts.

U.S. national security adviser Jake Sullivan will be in Saudi Arabia and Israel this weekend to discuss the war and is scheduled to meet with Netanyahu, who has declared that Israel would “stand alone” if needed.

Many Israelis, anguished over the hostages and accusing Netanyahu of putting political interests ahead of all else, want a deal to stop the fighting and get them freed. There was fresh frustration Friday when the military said its troops in Gaza found the bodies of three hostages killed by Hamas in the Oct. 7 terrorist attack.

The latest talks in pursuit of a cease-fire, mediated by Qatar, the United States and Egypt, have brought little. A vision beyond the war is also uncertain.

Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant, a member of the three-member War Cabinet, in the past week openly said he has repeatedly pleaded with the Cabinet to decide on a postwar vision for Gaza that would see the creation of a new Palestinian civilian leadership.

Meanwhile, fighting recently erupted again in places Israel had targeted in the early days of the war and said it had under control, notably in northern Gaza.

