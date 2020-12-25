42°F
weather icon Mostly Cloudy
Las Vegas NV
CORONAVIRUS DATA, UPDATED DAILY
Nation and World

Michael Jackson’s Neverland Ranch sold for $22M to billionaire

The Associated Press
December 24, 2020 - 7:24 pm
 
Michael Jackson's former home, Neverland Ranch, has been been sold for $22 million. (Carolyn Ka ...
Michael Jackson's former home, Neverland Ranch, has been been sold for $22 million. (Carolyn Kaster/AP)

LOS ANGELES — Michael Jackson’s Neverland Ranch in California has found a new owner in billionaire businessman Ron Burkle.

Burkle views the 2,700-acre property in Los Olivos, near Santa Barbara, as a land banking opportunity, his spokesman said Thursday in an email.

The Wall Street Journal reports the property was sold for $22 million to Burkle, an associate of the late pop star and co-founder of the investment firm Yucaipa Companies.

The asking price of the property was $100 million in 2016 then dropped to $67 million a year later.

In addition to a 12,500 square-foot main residence and a 3,700 square-foot pool house, the property boasts a separate building with a 50-seat movie theater and a dance studio.

Other features on the ranch are a “Disney-style” train station, a fire house and barn.

Burkle’s spokesman said the billionaire had been eyeing Zaca Lake — which adjoins the property — for a new Soho House, a members-only club with locations in Los Angeles, Miami, New York and Toronto. Burkle ultimately decided the location was too remote and expensive for a club.

Burkle is the controlling shareholder of Soho House.

After Burkle saw the property from the air, he put in an offer to purchase.

MOST READ
1
Wynn Las Vegas catches suspect in massive unemployment fraud
Wynn Las Vegas catches suspect in massive unemployment fraud
2
Father’s family grieves Las Vegas boy accidentally slain by mom
Father’s family grieves Las Vegas boy accidentally slain by mom
3
Las Vegas man faces attempted murder charge in mall beating
Las Vegas man faces attempted murder charge in mall beating
4
Former Raider Lynn Bowden thriving as receiver for Dolphins
Former Raider Lynn Bowden thriving as receiver for Dolphins
5
Resident, assailant critically wounded in Las Vegas shooting
Resident, assailant critically wounded in Las Vegas shooting
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
In this Jan. 27, 2020, file phoot President Donald Trump listens during a meeting with Israeli ...
Republicans block $2K virus checks despite Trump demand
By Andrew Taylor and Lisa Mascaro The Associated Press

President Trump’s demand for $2,000 checks for most Americans was swiftly rejected by House Republicans on Thursday as his actions throw a massive COVID relief and government funding bill into chaos.

A pedestrian wears a face mask while walking past a car exiting the CityTestSF at Pier 30/32 CO ...
California 1st state with 2M COVID cases
By John Antczak and Don Thompson The Associated Press

California became the first state to record 2 million confirmed coronavirus cases, reaching the milestone on Christmas Eve as close to the entire state was under a stay-at-home order.

A woman receives a bag of groceries at a food bank at the Los Angeles Boys & Girls Club in ...
803K seek jobless aid as US layoffs remain elevated
By Paul Wiseman The Associated Press

WASHINGTON — The number of Americans seeking unemployment benefits fell by 89,000 last week to a still-elevated 803,000, evidence that the job market remains under stress nine months after the coronavirus outbreak sent the U.S. economy into recession and caused millions of layoffs.

Surgeon General of the U.S. Jerome Adams, left, elbow-bumps Emergency Room technician Demetrius ...
US to receive 100M additional vaccine doses from Pfizer
By Jonathan Lemire and Ricardo Alonso-Zaldivar The Associated Press

Under the nearly $2 billion deal announced Wednesday, at least 70 million additional doses will be delivered by June 30, and the remaining 30 million by July 31.

 
Biden addresses COVID bill, holiday precautions
By Alexandra Jaffe The Associated Press

President-elect Joe Biden on Tuesday expressed empathy with struggling families and applauded Congress for a passing the coronavirus relief as the nation deals with a COVID-19 surge that’s casting a shadow over the Christmas holiday.