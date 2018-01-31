Michigan police to apologize to ex-USA gymnastics accuser

A police department in the Lansing, Michigan, area admits it missed an opportunity to pursue charges in 2004 against disgraced former sports doctor Larry Nassar.

Larry Nassar appears in Judge Janice Cunningham's courtroom with his attorney Matt Newburg, Wednesday, Jan. 31, 2018, for the first day of victim impact statements in Eaton County Circuit Court in Charlotte, Mich., where Nassar is expected to be sentenced on three counts of sexual assault sometime next week. (Matthew Dae Smith/Lansing State Journal via AP)

Larry Nassar, looks up at his attorney Matt Newburg Wednesday, Jan. 31, 2018, during the first day of victim impact statements in Eaton County Circuit Court in Charlotte, Mich., where Nassar is expected to be sentenced on three counts of sexual assault some time next week. (Matthew Dae Smith /Lansing State Journal via AP)

Tiffany Dutton addresses Larry Nassar Wednesday, Jan. 31, 2018, during the first day of victim impact statements in Eaton County Circuit Court in Charlotte, Mich., where Nassar is expected to be sentenced on three counts of sexual assault some time next week. (Matthew Dae Smith /Lansing State Journal via AP)

Larry Nassar listens to 17-year-old Jessica Thomashow's victim impact statement Wednesday, Jan. 31, 2018, during the first day of victim impact statements in Eaton County Circuit Court in Charlotte, Mich., where Nassar is expected to be sentenced on three counts of sexual assault some time next week. Nassar was sentenced to 40 to 175 years in prison in a similar hearing in another county last week. (Matthew Dae Smith/Lansing State Journal via AP)

A 17-year-old girl complained that Nassar had molested her. A police report released Wednesday says Meridian Township police dropped the case after Nassar explained that he was performing a legitimate technique known as a ligament release. Nassar even provided a Power Point presentation.

The girl said Nassar had removed her underwear, cupped her genitals with his hand and rubbed a breast.

Township Manager Frank Walsh says Nassar “deceived” police. He says, “We missed it. We’re not going to hide it.”

A public apology to Brianne Randall-Gay is planned for Thursday. Meridian Township paid for the Seattle woman to travel to Michigan to testify last week as a victim at Nassar’s sentencing for sexual assault.