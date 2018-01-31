Michigan police to apologize to ex-USA gymnastics accuser

LANSING, Mich. — A police department in the Lansing, Michigan, area admits it missed an opportunity to pursue charges in 2004 against disgraced former sports doctor Larry Nassar.
A 17-year-old girl complained that Nassar had molested her. A police report released Wednesday says Meridian Township police dropped the case after Nassar explained that he was performing a legitimate technique known as a ligament release. Nassar even provided a Power Point presentation.
The girl said Nassar had removed her underwear, cupped her genitals with his hand and rubbed a breast.
Township Manager Frank Walsh says Nassar “deceived” police. He says, “We missed it. We’re not going to hide it.”
A public apology to Brianne Randall-Gay is planned for Thursday. Meridian Township paid for the Seattle woman to travel to Michigan to testify last week as a victim at Nassar’s sentencing for sexual assault.