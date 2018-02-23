Midwest states brace for evacuations, weekend flooding

Flooding is expected to continue through the weekend in Michigan, Indiana and other Midwest states that have been swamped by high water from heavy rains and melting snow.

The Flat River swells through downtown Lowell, Mich., Thursday, Feb. 22, 2018. In Michigan, states of emergency were declared in the Lansing area as officials recommended the evacuations of several neighborhoods. Flooding also hit nearby Michigan State University. (Cory Morse/The Flint Journal-MLive.com via AP)

People navigate flooding on Phoenix Street in Niles, Michigan, Thursday, Feb. 22, 2018. (Mark Bugnaski/Kalamazoo Gazette-MLive Media Group via AP)

Emergency responders pull a stranded man by boat to safety Thursday, Feb. 22, 2018, along a flooded section of Bacon School Road in Royalton Township, Mich. Several streets were closed off as residents were ordered to evacuate.(Tony Wittkowski/The Herald-Palladium via AP)

Royalton Township firefighters wade down Bacon School Road, near St. Joseph, Mich., Thursday, Feb. 22, 2018, to rescue a stranded resident. Several streets were closed off as residents were ordered to evacuate on Thursday.(Tony Wittkowski/The Herald-Palladium via AP)

In this aerial image, the Elkhart Central High School football field is flooded on Wednesday, Feb. 21, 2018, in Elkhart, Ind. (Santiago Flores/South Bend Tribune via AP)

LANSING, Mich. — Flooding is expected to continue through the weekend in Michigan, Indiana and other Midwest states that have been swamped by high water from heavy rains and melting snow.

Waters receded in South Bend and Goshen, Indiana, but flooding continued. And the National Weather Service says a number of Michigan rivers could see record levels in the coming days.

Flooding prompted evacuations and local states of emergency.

The Grand River crested in Lansing, Michigan, but rose Friday to the west in Grand Rapids and other communities. The Kalamazoo River in southwestern Michigan was expected to crest Friday night. Ice jams along the Rifle River in northern Michigan exacerbated flooding.

The area covered by flood warnings in northern Indiana, Michigan’s Lower Peninsula, Illinois and southern Wisconsin decreased from earlier in the week.