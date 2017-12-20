Missouri town competes for world’s largest Christmas stocking

A Missouri city has unveiled a 177-foot-tall (53.95-meter) Christmas stocking it hopes will make the cut for the world’s largest stocking.

SEDALIA, Mo. — A Missouri city has unveiled a 177-foot-tall (53.95-meter) Christmas stocking it hopes will make the cut for the world’s largest stocking.

The Sedalia Democrat reports that Sedalia’s stocking was officially measured Tuesday for entry to Guinness World Records. The current record was set by an Italian city in 2011.

The newspaper reports that Sedalia’s stocking is almost 10 feet (3.05 meters) longer. It’s 72 feet (21.34 meters) wide and weighs 820 pounds (371.95 kilograms).

A morning radio show host came up with the idea to promote a local charity that gives presents to children during the holidays. A church sewing group starting working on the stocking in early October.