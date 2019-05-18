78°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Nation and World

More severe weather expected after tornadoes rake Southern Plains

The Associated Press
May 18, 2019 - 1:36 pm
 

DALLAS — A spate of tornadoes raked across the Southern Plains, leaving damage and causing few injuries, and parts of the region were bracing for more severe thunderstorms and possible flooding.

Tornadoes touched down Friday in Kansas and rural parts of Nebraska, tearing up trees and power lines, and damaging some homes and farm buildings, according to the National Weather Service. More twisters destroyed at least two homes and left one person with minor injuries in southwestern Oklahoma early Saturday, KWTV television reports.

In Abilene, Texas, a city 150 miles west of Fort Worth, strong winds prompted the evacuation of a nursing home and left numerous homes and businesses damaged, according to the Abilene Reporter-News. A spokeswoman for the city said no deaths or serious injuries were reported.

The National Weather Service issued a tornado watch until 8 p.m. Saturday for the western half of Arkansas. Portions of North Texas were under a tornado watch until 5 p.m. and a flash flood warning was issued in the Dallas area until 4:45 p.m.

Forecasters warned of heavy rain, lightning, pingpong ball-sized hail and flooding as a line of storms moves west to east through afternoon, covering an area from south of Killeen, Texas, to north of the Oklahoma state line.

In Oklahoma City, thunderstorms prevented workers from securing and removing glass from Devon Tower, which was damaged Wednesday when a scaffolding holding two window washers banged against the building, The Oklahoman reported. Officials said the rain and winds blew broken glass from the tower and compromised the integrity of other panes.

Fire officials in Comanche County, Oklahoma said that two people escaped from a home destroyed by a tornado without injury Saturday, and another person was taken to a hospital as a precaution.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Marlen Ochoa-Lopez (Facebook)
Prosecutor: Pregnant teen killed while being shown photos of attackers’ family
By Michael Tarm The Associated Press

A pregnant Chicago teen who was killed and whose baby was cut from her womb was strangled while being shown a photo album of the late son and brother of her attackers, a prosecutor said Friday in urging a judge to keep the defendants locked up.

A photo taken from video provided by KABC-TV shows where an F-16 fighter jet crashed into a war ...
Officials probe F-16 crash site in Southern California
By Amy Taxin and John Antczak The Associated Press

A wide area including a freeway around an F-16 fighter jet crash site in Southern California remained off-limits Friday as authorities investigated.

Missouri Gov. Mike Parson delivers his State of the State address Jan. 16, 2019, in Jefferson C ...
Governor expected to sign Missouri’s 8-week abortion ban
By Summer Ballentine The Associated Press

Missouri’s Republican-led Legislature on Friday approved a bill to ban abortions at eight weeks of pregnancy, joining Alabama and other states that have moved to severely restrict the procedure.

President Donald Trump speaks April 5, 2019, as he visits a new section of the border wall with ...
Trump plan to tap Pentagon for border wall faces court hurdles
By Daisy Nguyen and Elliot Spagat The Associated Press

President Donald Trump is moving fast to spend billions of dollars to build a wall on the Mexican border with money secured under his declaration of a national emergency, but he first must get past the courts.

Richard Strauss (AP)
Report: Ohio State team doctor abused 177, officials knew
By Kantele Franko and Julie Carr Smyth The Associated Press

Investigators say at least 177 male students were sexually abused by an Ohio State team doctor who died in 2005. The university released findings Friday about Richard Strauss.