47°F
weather icon Mostly Cloudy
Las Vegas NV
app-logo
RJ App
Vegas News, Alerts, ePaper
OPEN
nye
Nation and World

More storms coming to California after New Year’s Eve deluge

California braces for more rain after NYE deluge
The Associated Press
January 2, 2023 - 4:12 pm
 
Nurse Katie Leonard, left, assists Scott Mathers, right, as they rescue Mathers' mother, Patsy ...
Nurse Katie Leonard, left, assists Scott Mathers, right, as they rescue Mathers' mother, Patsy Costello, 88, after being trapped in her vehicle for over an hour on Astrid Drive in Pleasant Hill, Calif., on Saturday, Dec. 31, 2022. (Jose Carlos Fajardo/Bay Area News Group via AP)
Sveral large boulders lie in the street that fell onto Highway 50 just east of Kyburz during a ...
Sveral large boulders lie in the street that fell onto Highway 50 just east of Kyburz during a storm in El Dorado National Park, Calif., Sunday, Jan. 1, 2023. Fortunately, no vehicles were hit. (Caltrans District 3 via AP)

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Residents in California’s vast Central Valley region are bracing for another round of powerful storms this week after flooding from a New Year’s Eve deluge killed one person and forced the evacuation of people in low-lying areas — including more than 1,000 inmates at a county jail.

A weather phenomenon known as an “ atmospheric river ” dumped up to 5 inches of rain in the Sacramento Valley and up to a foot of snow in the mountains on Saturday, according to Eric Kurth, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service.

On Sunday, rising floodwaters caused local officials to order the evacuation of the Point Pleasant Community near the Cosumnes River in South Sacramento. That included 1,075 inmates plus staff at the Rio Cosumnes Correctional Center. Inmates were taken to nearby jails with no timetable for their return, according to Sacramento County Sheriff’s Department spokesperson Amar Gandhi.

The rain had mostly stopped by Sunday afternoon, with another smaller storm forecasted to hit the region on Monday night. But another powerful system is expected Wednesday and Thursday that could bring up to 3.5 inches of rain in the valley and up to 3 feet of snow in the mountains along with wind gusts of up to 50 miles per hour.

Then another storm is forecasted to hit the area this weekend, with forecasters anticipating up to 2 inches of rain in the valley and snow of up to 2 feet in the mountains.

“We are concerned about flood potential. It’s something we’re going to be keeping a close eye on, especially with elevated stream levels (and) saturated ground from our previous storm,” Kurth said. “With what we’re going to be getting … adding on to that previous storm is really the big issue.”

Rainfall in downtown San Francisco hit 5.46 inches on New Year’s Eve, making it the second-wettest day on record, behind a November 1994 deluge, the National Weather Service said.

In Southern California, several people were rescued after floodwaters inundated cars in San Bernardino and Orange counties. No major injuries were reported. The rain stopped just in time for the annual Rose Parade, but Monday night’s smaller storm could impact the Rose Bowl college football game between Utah and Penn State.

Emergency crews rescued motorists on New Year’s Eve into Sunday morning. Crews on Sunday found one person dead inside a submerged vehicle near Highway 99, Dan Quiggle, deputy fire chief for operations for Cosumnes Community Service District Fire Department, told The Sacramento Bee.

Highway 99 was closed for much of the day Sunday, but has since reopened in both directions

To the north in the state’s capital, crews cleared toppled trees from roads and sidewalks, and at least 8,746 customers still lacked power midday on Monday across Sacramento County, down from more than 150,000 two days earlier, according to a Sacramento Municipal Utility District online map.

State highway workers spent the holiday weekend clearing heavy snow that was stopping traffic on major highways through the Sierra Nevada.

Near Lake Tahoe, dozens of drivers were rescued on New Year’s Eve along Interstate 80 after cars spun out in the snow during the blizzard, the California Department of Transportation said.

The rain was welcomed in drought-parched California as the past three years have been the state’s driest on record. Most of the state’s major reservoirs were still well below their historical averages. The one exception was Folsom Lake near Sacramento, which was at 153% of its historical average on Sunday.

MOST READ
1
NFL announces schedule change for Raiders-Chiefs in Week 18
NFL announces schedule change for Raiders-Chiefs in Week 18
2
3 takeaways from Raiders’ loss: Different but the same
3 takeaways from Raiders’ loss: Different but the same
3
$366K slots jackpot won at Las Vegas Strip casino
$366K slots jackpot won at Las Vegas Strip casino
4
I-15 south to California jammed for 7 miles on New Year’s Day
I-15 south to California jammed for 7 miles on New Year’s Day
5
10-12 tons of trash left on Strip from America’s Party, New Year’s Eve celebrations
10-12 tons of trash left on Strip from America’s Party, New Year’s Eve celebrations
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Pedestrians walk along a road as a snow plow works in South Lake Tahoe, Calif., Saturday, Dec. ...
Evacuations possible in Sacramento area flooding
The Associated Press

Near Lake Tahoe, dozens of drivers were rescued on New Year’s Eve along Interstate 80 after cars spun out in the snow during the blizzard.

Fireworks light up the sky over the London Eye and the Elizabeth Tower, also known as "Big ...
Celebrations around the world welcome 2023 — PHOTOS
By Bobby Caina Calvan The Associated Press

New Year’s celebrations swept across the globe, ushering in 2023 with countdowns and fireworks — and marking an end to a year that brought war in Europe and global worries over inflation.

FILE - A flyer seeking information about the killings of four University of Idaho students who ...
Suspect in deaths of 4 Idaho students arrested in Pennsylvania
By Marc Levy, Rebecca Boone and Mike Balsamo The Associated Press

Arrest paperwork filed said Bryan Christopher Kohberger, 28, was being held for extradition to Idaho on a warrant for first degree murder.

More stories for you
California prepares for storms over New Year’s weekend
California prepares for storms over New Year’s weekend
Evacuations possible in Sacramento area flooding
Evacuations possible in Sacramento area flooding
11 inches at Lee Canyon; most of valley gets under tenth an inch of rain
11 inches at Lee Canyon; most of valley gets under tenth an inch of rain
Las Vegas winds diminish enough for fireworks to ignite ‘23
Las Vegas winds diminish enough for fireworks to ignite ‘23
At least 34 dead from frigid monster storm — PHOTOS
At least 34 dead from frigid monster storm — PHOTOS
200M under weather warnings as massive winter storm ravages most of US
200M under weather warnings as massive winter storm ravages most of US