More than 30 Yosemite park sites tagged with graffiti

The Associated Press
June 13, 2022 - 4:21 pm
 
A hiker walks down a graffiti covered trail in Yosemite National Park, Calif., in June 2022. (National Park Service via AP)

YOSEMITE NATIONAL PARK, Calif. — Vandals last month used spray paint to draw on more than 30 sites at California’s Yosemite National Park, officials said.

Park officials are asking anyone who was on the trail to the top of Yosemite Falls on May 20 and who saw people carrying cans of spray paint and tagging the area to contact the National Park Service.

Vandals used white and blue spray paint to draw on boulders and other sites along the Yosemite Falls Trail, park officials said in a Facebook post Sunday.

At approximately 8:15 p.m. on May 20, park rangers received multiple reports of vandalism along the trail. When they assessed the damage the next day, they found more than two dozen places where graffiti had been spray-painted, officials said.

Photos posted on social media show rocks tagged with the word “Fresno” and other illegible writings.

The smallest graffiti measured 1 foot by 1 foot, but most were 3 feet by 3 feet, and a few were larger than 8 feet by 8 feet, officials said.

THE LATEST
High water in the Gardiner River along the North Entrance to Yellowstone National Park in Monta ...
Yellowstone flooding leads to evacuations, closures
By Amy Beth Hanson The Associated Press

Flooding has wiped out roads and bridges and closed off all entrances to Yellowstone National Park at the onset of the busy summer tourist season.

Russian boots are displayed at the "Ukraine Crucifixion" exhibition in Kyiv, Ukraine, ...
Ukrainian forces defy expectations of Russia as fighting continues
By David Keyton and John Leicester Associated Press

“Remember how in Russia, in the beginning of May, they hoped to seize all of the Donbas?” Zelenskyy said. “It’s already the 108th day of the war, already June. Donbas is holding on.”

Laid out near the U.S. Capitol are 2,280 schoolbooks and broken pencils that represent the 2,28 ...
Senate logjam on gun measures appears broken
By Alan Fram The Associated Press

Leaders hope to push any agreement into law quickly — they hope this month — before the political momentum fades that has been stirred by the recent mass shootings.

FILE - Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy addresses by videolink the opening plenary sessi ...
Western world’s possible ‘war fatigue’ worries Ukraine
By Colleen Barry and Yuras Karmanau The Associated Press

Analysts say the Kremlin could exploit a dragged-out, entrenched conflict and possible waning interest among Western powers that might lead to pressuring Ukraine into a settlement.

Passengers get a COVID-19 test at Heathrow Airport in London, Nov. 29, 2021. The Biden adminis ...
US ends COVID-19 testing requirement for international travel
By Zeke Miller The Associated Press

The Biden administration is lifting its requirement that international air travelers to the U.S. take a COVID-19 test within a day before boarding their flights, easing one of the last remaining government mandates meant to contain the spread of the coronavirus.

FILE - People walk by shops Nov. 13, 2020, in Rehoboth Beach, Del. The Friday June 10, 2022, re ...
Inflation in US reaches new 40-year high
By Christopher Rugaber The Associated Press

WASHINGTON — The cost of gas, food and most other goods and services jumped in May, pushing inflation to a four-decade high and offering Americans no respite.

A woman holds a banner with an UFO painted on it and reading "I believe" as another protester d ...
NASA launches study into existence of UFOs
By Lindsey Rupp Bloomberg News

NASA is setting a team to conduct a scientific study into the existence of “unidentified aerial phenomena” — popularly known as UFOs.

Law enforcement stages near the scene of a shooting at Columbia Machine, Inc., in Smithsburg, M ...
3 killed, 1 wounded in shooting at Maryland business
By Michael Kunzelman The Associated Press

The Washington County sheriff’s office said in a news release that three victims were found dead at Columbia Machine Inc. in Smithsburg.