ad-fullscreen
section-ads_high_impact_1
Nation and World

Mountain lion kittens growing up in California wine country

The Associated Press
August 12, 2017 - 9:54 am
 

GLEN ELLEN, Calif. — New photos show a pair of mountain lion kittens maturing in Northern California’s wine country.

The Press Democrat in Santa Rosa reports the Audubon Canyon Ranch research team captured pictures of the kittens Aug. 2 in Sonoma County, north of San Francisco.

Researchers say the mountain lion, named P1, gave birth to three kittens in April but they believe only two are alive.

The kittens were last photographed when they were just 10 days old.

The kittens are expected to stay with their mother for up to two years before they separate and hunt for themselves.

The team follows P1’s movements through her GPS collar.

 

section-ads_high_impact_4
TOP NEWS
ad-315×600
News Headlines
pos-2 — ads_infeed_1
post-4 — ads_infeed_2
Local Spotlight
Nation and World Video
high_impact_5
Home Front Page Footer Listing
Circular
You May Like

You May Like