Mourning continues as funerals begin for mass shooting victims

Funerals were being held Saturday for some of the victims of mass shootings in Dayton, Ohio and El Paso, Texas.

Pall bearers roll out the casket containing the remains of Ivan Manzano, who was killed in the El Paso mass shooting, from a funeral home in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico, Friday, Aug. 9, 2019. Families of those killed when a gunman opened fire at an El Paso Walmart are gathering at funerals on each side of the U.S.-Mexico border to remember loved ones. (AP Photo/Christian Chavez)

Mourners gather to attend the visitation services for Jordan Anchondo at San Jose Funeral Home in El Paso, Texas on Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019. Andre and Jordan Anchondo, were among the several people killed last Saturday, when a gunman opened fire inside a Walmart packed with shoppers. Authorities say Jordan Anchondo was shielding the baby, while her husband shielded them both. (AP Photo/Jorge Salgado)

El Paso mayor Dee Margo, left, speaks to the family of Andre Anchondo, prior to the funeral services of Jordan Anchondo at San Jose Funeral Homes in El Paso, Texas on Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019. Andre and Jordan Anchondo, were among the several people killed last Saturday, when a gunman opened fire inside a Walmart packed with shoppers. Authorities say Jordan Anchondo was shielding the baby, while her husband shielded them both. (AP Photo/Jorge Salgado)

In this Aug. 4, 2019 photo Annette Gibson Strong places candles at a makeshift memorial for the slain and wounded at the scene of a mass shooting in Dayton, Ohio. Annette Gibson Strong started placing candles at a makeshift memorial the day of the shooting on Sunday. Strong says she’s continued to care for the memorial near Ned Peppers Bar in Dayton. It was outside the bar that Dayton police shot and killed the shooter as he approached the bar’s entrance. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)

Hannah Gliemann shields her candle from the wind during an Interfaith Vigil for El Paso, Texas and Dayton, Ohio mass shooting victims hosted by the Jonesboro local group of the Arkansas Chapter of Moms Demand Action, Thursday, Aug. 8, 2019, at the Craighead County Courthouse in Jonesboro, Ark. The vigil featured speakers from several religious and non-religious groups, a 100-seconds of silence, and the lighting of candles to honor the victims of gun violence across the United States. (Quentin Winstine/The Jonesboro Sun via AP)

DAYTON, Ohio — A man who died in the arms of his son in a mass shooting in Ohio was remembered Saturday as a loving family man who painted houses and loved to fish and cook.

The funeral for Derrick Fudge, 57, was among several being held Saturday for people who died in mass shootings last weekend in Dayton, Ohio and El Paso, Texas. Investigators say a shooter opened fire in a Walmart store on Aug. 3, targeting Mexicans and killing 22 people. Less than 24 hours later, another gunman killed nine people in a popular Dayton nightlife area.

Hundreds of mourners, including Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine and Dayton Mayor Nan Whaley, attended Fudge’s funeral at St. John Missionary Baptist Church in Dayton, the Dayton Daily News reported.

Fudge’s son, Dion Green, said his father spoke often of his willingness to die for him. Green previously told the Springfield News-Sun he believes his father protected him from being killed. Green told mourners his father was a great person who was always there to help when needed.

Burial services for 38-year-old Saeed Saleh were also held Saturday morning in Dayton, according to the Daily News. Saleh, who was originally from Eritrea and recently immigrated to the U.S., was remembered as a “humble and quiet person” by a spokesman for the family.

In El Paso, a requiem Mass was offered for 15-year-old Javier Amir Rodriguez, a high school sophomore and avid soccer player who was at the Walmart with his uncle when he was killed.

Burial also was scheduled for Jordan Anchondo, who died shielding her infant son from gunfire. Her 2-month-old son was treated for broken bones, but was orphaned after Jordan and her husband, Andre, were killed.