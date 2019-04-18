National Enquirer owner says tabloid is being sold

David Pecker, chairman and CEO of American Media (Marion Curtis via AP, File)

FILE - In this Jan. 31, 2014 photo, David Pecker, Chairman and CEO of American Media, addresses those attending the Shape & Men's Fitness Super Bowl Party in New York. An attorney for the head of the National Enquirer’s parent company says the tabloid didn’t commit extortion or blackmail by threatening to publish Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos’ explicit photos. Elkan Abramowitz represents American Media Inc. CEO David Pecker. He defended the tabloid’s practice as a “negotiation” in an interview Sunday, Feb. 10, 2019, with ABC News. (Marion Curtis via AP, File)

This image shows the front page of the Jan. 28, 2019, edition of the National Enquirer featuring a story about Amazon founder and CEO Jeff Bezos' divorce. (National Enquirer via AP)

NEW YORK — The National Enquirer is being sold to the former head of the airport newsstand company Hudson News.

Tabloid owner American Media says it is selling the supermarket weekly to James Cohen. The deal comes after a rocky year for the tabloid in which it was caught up in a federal probe of illegal campaign contributions to Donald Trump’s presidential campaign in 2016.

The tabloid has also been accused by Amazon chief Jeff Bezos of trying to blackmail him by threatening to publish explicit photos of him. The tabloid denies the charges.

Financial terms were not immediately disclosed for the deal, which also includes two other American Media tabloids, the Globe and the National Examiner.