Nation and World

Nearly 2 weeks after abduction in Haiti, US nurse, daughter freed

The Associated Press
August 9, 2023 - 7:10 am
 
El Roi Academy students march down on the street after a press conference to demand the freedom ...
El Roi Academy students march down on the street after a press conference to demand the freedom of New Hampshire nurse Alix Dorsainvil and her daughter, who have been reported kidnapped, in the Cite Soleil neighborhood of Port-au-Prince, Haiti, Thursday, Aug. 3, 2023. (AP Photo/Odelyn Joseph)

PORT-AU-PRINCE, Haiti — An aid organization in Haiti says one of its staff and her daughter have been freed, nearly two weeks after they were kidnapped in the capital Port-au-Prince.

Witnesses told The Associated Press that armed men seized New Hampshire native Alix Dorsainvil and her little girl in late July from a clinic in a gang-controlled area of Port-au-Prince where Dorsainvil works.

The Christian group founded by Dorsainvil’s husband has offered medical care, education and other basic services to people in the country’s poorest areas.

Gang warfare has increasingly plagued Haiti since the 2021 assassination of President Jovenel Moïse. The killing worsened criminal control of Haiti and the innocent are regularly killed, raped and held for ransom.

THE LATEST
President Joe Biden signs a proclamation designating the Baaj Nwaavjo I'Tah Kukveni National Mo ...
Biden designates new national monument near Grand Canyon
By Chris Megerian and Terry Tang The Associated Press

In signing the designation, the president said the monument would be beneficial for the climate, the economy and “the soul of the nation.”

Former President Donald Trump gestures after speaking at a fundraiser event for the Alabama GOP ...
Judge orders firm Monday hearing after apparent Trump revenge post
By Alanna Durkin Richer The Associated Press

The order, different from a “gag order,” would limit what information Trump and his legal team could share publicly about the case brought by special counsel Jack Smith.

 
Trump pleads not guilty to federal charges
By Michael Kunzelman, Eric Tucker and Nomaan Merchant The Associated Press

Donald Trump pleaded not guilty Thursday to trying to overturn the results of his 2020 presidential election loss.

