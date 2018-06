New wildfire threatens Colorado ski resort areas

A wildfire erupted Tuesday in an area of Colorado known for its ski resorts, forcing the evacuation of more than 1,300 homes and marking the latest in a series of blazes that have ignited in the drought-stricken U.S. West.

Flames engulf trees in the Wildernest neighborhood near Silverthorne, Colorado, Tuesday, June 12, 2018. (Hugh Carey/Summit Daily News via AP)

Smoke from the Badger Creek Fire drifts through the air, Monday, June 11, 2018, as seen from Highway 10, near Woods Landing, Wyo. (Shannon Broderick/Laramie Boomerang via AP)

Smoke from the Badger Creek Fire can be seen from a field off of Highway 230 near Woods Landing, Wyo., Monday, June 11, 2018. (Shannon Broderick/Laramie Boomerang via AP)

In this Monday, June 11, 2018, photo, Randy Black, left, deputy chief of Durango Fire Protection District, and Mike Tombolato, a Rocky Mountain Type One Team member, look over as a fire burns around homes south of County Road 202 during a burnout operation, a technique used to consume fuel from a growing wildfire, near Durango, Colo. (Jerry McBride /The Durango Herald via AP)

In this Monday, June 11, 2018, photo, flames consume trees during a burnout operation that was performed south of County Road 202 near Durango, Colo. Firefighters use the technique as a means to control wildfires. (Jerry McBride/The Durango Herald via AP)

Erin Sirek with the Summit County Sheriff's Department Residents helps direct a resident with a dog as residents evacuate their homes from a wild fire approaching in the Wildernest neighborhood near Silverthorne, Colo., Tuesday, June 12, 2018. (Hugh Carey/Summit Daily News via AP)

A fire retardant aircraft flies over a wild fire in the Wildernest neighborhood near Silverthorne, Colo., Tuesday, June 12, 2018. (Hugh Carey/Summit Daily News via AP)

Erin Sirek with the Summit County Sheriff's Department Residents carries a boy as residents evacuate their homes from a wild fire approaching in the Wildernest neighborhood near Silverthorne, Colo., Tuesday, June 12, 2018. (Hugh Carey/Summit Daily News via AP)

A large plume of smoke rises over Benedict Canyon in Los Angeles in the hills surrounded by Beverly Hills, Calif., on Tuesday, June 12, 2018. More than 100 firefighters raced to the hills overlooking Los Angeles to battle a blaze that ignited in thick brush surrounded by large, expensive homes. (Bonnie Vogel via AP)

A large plume of smoke rises over Benedict Canyon in Los Angeles in the hills surrounded by Beverly Hills, Calif., on Tuesday, June 12, 2018. More than 100 firefighters raced to the hills overlooking Los Angeles to battle a blaze that ignited in thick brush surrounded by large, expensive homes. (Bonnie Vogel via AP)

DENVER — A wildfire erupted Tuesday in an area of Colorado known for its ski resorts, forcing the evacuation of more than 1,300 homes and marking the latest in a series of blazes that have ignited in the drought-stricken U.S. West.

The fire in central Colorado had burned only about 100 acres but was dangerously close to two densely populated housing developments near the town of Silverthorne, about 60 miles (97 kilometers) west of Denver.

“This area, there is a lot of homes that are pretty tightly packed together,” U.S. Forest Service spokesman Adam Bianchi said. “Being a resort town, there’s a need for a lot of housing and there’s only so much available space for good land to build on.”

Bianchi said the Buffalo Fire had come to within about 200 yards (183 meters) of a subdivision that includes condos, apartments and pricey homes. The closest ski resort to the fire, Keystone, is about eight miles (12.8 kilometers) away and across a large reservoir.

About 50 firefighters were battling the blaze initially, but more were on the way, along with heavy air tankers and helicopters.

“I was absolutely shocked by how fast it spread,” Silverthorne resident Jake Schulman told The Summit Daily after spotting the fire while hiking.

“There were big black rolling clouds coming off it and it had gotten to the edge of the forest, right next to the neighborhood,” he added.

The fire had not destroyed any homes as of Tuesday night.

Colorado’s largest blaze also kept burning in the San Juan National Forest, which has been closed to the public to try to prevent additional fires. The 416 Fire north of Durango in southwest Colorado has burned about 36 square miles (about 93 square kilometers) and is partially contained. No homes have been lost.

It’s burning in the Four Corners region where Colorado, New Mexico, Arizona and Utah meet that is at the center of a large patch of exceptional drought. Much of the U.S. West is experiencing some level of drought.

More than 900 firefighters were dealing with rough and inaccessible terrain, and residents of more than 2,000 homes have been forced to evacuate since the flames ignited June 1.

Meanwhile, additional firefighters were headed to Wyoming to work on a wildfire that has exploded in size and prompted evacuations near the Colorado border.

The Badger Creek Fire grew rapidly Monday because of strong winds and dry conditions and had scorched about 3.6 square miles (9.3 square kilometers) of mostly beetle-killed forest. Several small communities of permanent and seasonal residences were ordered evacuated, but no buildings were burned.

Large wildfires also forced evacuations farther west.

In central Utah, a wildfire fed by dry conditions and swift winds consumed more than 10 square miles (26 square kilometers) and burned a cabin. The Trail Mountain Fire began as a prescribed burn but grew out of control last week.

A wildfire burning grass and brush in central Washington threatened several dozen homes and other infrastructure, while more than 250 firefighters raced to the hills overlooking Los Angeles to battle a blaze in thick brush surrounded by large homes.

The latest fires are stoking fears that a dry winter will lead to a dangerous fire season this summer in the West.