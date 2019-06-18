New York man gets probation after killing rabbit in microwave

A New York man was sentenced to five years’ probation on Monday after police said he killed a rabbit by placing it inside a microwave.

Seth A. Decker was arrested on animal cruelty charges in October after he threatened to kill a rabbit and harm its owner, according to a New York State Police news release.

Officers went to a gasoline station in Lansing, New York, where a woman said she got into an argument with Decker, and he threatened her and the bunny.

When police went to the house to check on the rabbit, another person who was in the residence told officers Decker put the rabbit in the microwave and turned it on, the news release said. Officers found a dead rabbit inside the microwave.

Decker pleaded guilty in January, the Ithaca Voice reported. The judge said if Decker pleaded guilty and completed “in-patient treatment for mental illness” he would consider sentencing the 24-year-old to probation.