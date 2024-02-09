52°F
weather icon Cloudy
Las Vegas, NV
Nation and World

No damage reported from 4.6-earthquake near Malibu

The Associated Press
February 9, 2024 - 2:18 pm
 
Updated February 9, 2024 - 3:09 pm
FILE - Waves break near beach homes in Malibu, Calif., on Dec. 28, 2023. An earthquake with a p ...
FILE - Waves break near beach homes in Malibu, Calif., on Dec. 28, 2023. An earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 4.6 struck the Southern California coast near Malibu on Friday, Feb. 9, 2024, and was widely felt in the Los Angeles region. (AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes, File)

MALIBU, Calif. — An earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 4.6 struck the Southern California coast near Malibu on Friday afternoon and was widely felt in the Los Angeles region. There were no immediate reports of major damage or injuries.

The quake struck at 1:47 p.m. at a depth of about 8 miles (13 kilometers), according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

The area of the epicenter was in the rugged Santa Monica Mountains, roughly 35 miles (56 kilometers) west of downtown Los Angeles. The range rises steeply from the coastline, and the nearest homes to the epicenter are on a narrow strip of development along the shore or scattered in the ridges and canyons.

The earthquake was felt from the Malibu coast south to Orange County and east to downtown Los Angeles.

The Los Angeles Fire Department reported that it was “widely felt” in Los Angeles, though there was no immediate indication of damage or injuries.

In a news conference, seismologist Lucy Jones said the magnitude of the quake was not of a severity that would cause expectations of damage.

“It’s sort of run of the mill for earthquake country,” Jones said.

No tsunami alert

The U.S. National Tsunami Warning Center reported that no tsunami was triggered.

Anthony Valdez, an associate at the Surfing Cowboys store in Malibu, said it shook long and hard enough that he wondered if it was going to grow to become a big one. So he ran out to the street.

“I work in a shop with surfboards hanging from the ceiling, so I’m not going to go out from a surf board bonking me on top of my head. I’d rather run out,” he said.

At Malibu Village Books, near Malibu Lagoon State Beach, customers and staff hesitated as the floor shook.

“We definitely did feel it here,” bookseller Emma Carroll told the Los Angeles Times. “But we are all OK.”

She said a few books fell off the shelves, but “nothing too bad.”

Elizabeth Ackerman was working from home in her family’s apartment in the San Fernando Valley when the quake hit.

The communications specialist was doing some magazine editing when she felt “a sharp shock, like the jolt of a roller coaster car at the beginning of a ride,” she wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter.

The couch felt like it moved under her, she told The Associated Press in a phone interview, as the window blinds shook and a birthday banner for her 14-year-old son swung on the wall. She dove under her dining table just in case the shaking continued.

The quake was not related to a 5.7-magnitude shock that hit Hawaii’s Big Island on Friday, according to Jones.

Friday is the 53rd anniversary of the 1971 San Fernando earthquake, which was recorded as magnitude 6.6. Also known as the Sylmar earthquake, it killed 64 people and caused over $500 million in damage.

MOST READ
1
On eve of Super Bowl Sunday, Las Vegas hotel room rates plummet
On eve of Super Bowl Sunday, Las Vegas hotel room rates plummet
2
Legendary pro sports bettor gives his pick for Super Bowl 58 — VIDEO
Legendary pro sports bettor gives his pick for Super Bowl 58 — VIDEO
3
$100K stunt: Police estimate damage to Sphere around six figures
$100K stunt: Police estimate damage to Sphere around six figures
4
Super Bowl capacity at Allegiant Stadium to be among smallest in history
Super Bowl capacity at Allegiant Stadium to be among smallest in history
5
Son loses mom’s house because of Medicaid choice
Son loses mom’s house because of Medicaid choice
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
The U.S. Geological Survey said Friday, Feb. 9, 2024, that a magnitude 5.7 earthquake struck ju ...
5.7 quake just off Hawaii’s Big Island causes shaking, no damage
By Audrey McAvoy The Associated Press

“It shook us bad to where it wobbled some knees a little bit,” said Derek Nelson, the manager of the Kona Canoe Club restaurant in the oceanside community of Kona, on the island’s western side.

A Marine CH-53E Super Stallion helicopter flies during training at Marine Corps Air Station Mir ...
5 Marines killed in crash after helicopter left Creech AFB ID’d
Associated Press

The Marine Corps released the names Friday of the five Marines killed when their CH-53E Super Stallion helicopter went down in the mountains outside San Diego during a historic storm. All of them were in their 20s.

This image provided by Brian O'Neil shows a damaged plane's wingtip after two JetBlue planes ma ...
Super Bowl-bound plane damaged after collision in Boston
The Associated Press

Two JetBlue planes made contact Thursday at Boston Logan International Airport, with one wingtip touching another plane’s tail. One plane was headed to Las Vegas.

This undated image provided by Yasmeen Elagha shows Elagha, right, with her cousin Borak Alagha ...
Family says two American brothers detained in Israeli raid in Gaza
By Ellen Knickmeyer and Seung Min Kim The Associated Press

Israeli forces detained two young adult American brothers in Gaza and their Canadian father in an overnight raid on their home in the Palestinian territory, relatives of the men said.

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken, centre, meets with Israeli opposition leader Yair Lapid ...
Blinken ends latest Mideast mission
By Matthew Lee The Associated Press

Secretary of State Antony Blinken left the Middle East on Thursday, ending his fifth trip to the region since the Israel-Hamas war began in the aftermath of the Oct. 7 Hamas terrorist attack.

A Marine CH-53E Super Stallion helicopter flies during training at Marine Corps Air Station Mir ...
Crews work to recover remains of 5 Marines killed in copter crash
By Julie Watson and Lolita C. Baldor The Associated Press

Authorities say the CH-53E Super Stallion vanished late Tuesday night while returning to Marine Corps Air Station Miramar in San Diego after training at Creech Air Force Base.

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken speaks during a press conference in Tel Aviv, Israel, We ...
Blinken says a Hamas-Israel deal is still possible
By Matthew Lee, Tia Goldenberg and Wafaa Shurafa The Associated Press

Secretary of State Antony Blinken said a cease-fire and hostage-release agreement between Israel and Hamas was still possible, despite the two sides being far apart.

More stories
What to expect as second ‘Pineapple Express’ wallops California
What to expect as second ‘Pineapple Express’ wallops California
‘Pineapple Express’ sweeps California as February begins — PHOTOS
‘Pineapple Express’ sweeps California as February begins — PHOTOS
LA sees nealy 500 mudslides during ‘historic storm’ — PHOTOS
LA sees nealy 500 mudslides during ‘historic storm’ — PHOTOS
Second powerful storm in days blows into California
Second powerful storm in days blows into California
5.7 quake strikes just south of Hawaii’s Big Island
5.7 quake strikes just south of Hawaii’s Big Island
2nd atmospheric river in days churns through California — PHOTOS
2nd atmospheric river in days churns through California — PHOTOS