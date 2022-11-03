56°F
Nation and World

November storm dumps snow on Southern California mountains

The Associated Press
November 3, 2022 - 4:01 pm
 
This photo shows the sky lift during the first snow fall at Mammoth Mountain, Calif. on Tuesday ...
This photo shows the sky lift during the first snow fall at Mammoth Mountain, Calif. on Tuesday, Nov. 1, 2022. (Patrick Griley/Mammoth Lakes Tourism via AP)
A brightly colored umbrella helps a person shield themselves from the rain in Sacramento, Calif ...
A brightly colored umbrella helps a person shield themselves from the rain in Sacramento, Calif., on Tuesday, Nov. 1, 2022. (AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli)

BIG BEAR LAKE, Calif. — The tail end of the season’s first significant storm dropped snow on Southern California mountains early Thursday as a cold airmass moved in behind the weather system.

Up to 5 inches of snow was reported by the Big Bear Mountain Resort in the San Bernardino Mountains east of Los Angeles.

Heavy snow fell on the vital Interstate 5 corridor through Tejon Pass high in the mountains north of Los Angeles but traffic continued to move with escorts by California Highway Patrol officers.

The storm developed in the Gulf of Alaska and pushed down into drought-stricken California on Tuesday, dropping widespread rain and coating parts of the Sierra Nevada with snow.

In its aftermath, freeze warnings were issued for the north coast and frost advisories were issued for the Sacramento Valley and the region south of Monterey Bay. Freeze watches were posted for central coast interior valleys.

Another large Pacific storm system was forecast to enter California early next week.

