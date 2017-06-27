ad-fullscreen
NYC subway derailment causes power outage, evacuations

The Associated Press
June 27, 2017 - 8:26 am
 

NEW YORK — A New York City subway train has derailed near a station in Harlem, frightening passengers and causing a power outage that led to evacuations along the subway line.

The Fire Department of New York says a handful of people were treated for minor injuries at around 10 a.m. Tuesday. It says there was smoke but no fire.

Passengers interviewed by local TV stations described the train vibrating wildly and bucking as it went off the rails.

Pictures and video posted on social media showed passengers evacuating through darkened subway tunnels.

The Metropolitan Transportation Authority was reporting major delays as a result.

 

