Painful, poisonous puss caterpillars not so adorable

A venomous caterpillar that masquerades as an adorable ball of fluff is making its way back to the Sunshine State.

SPRING HILL, Fla. — A venomous caterpillar that masquerades as an adorable ball of fluff is making its way back to the Sunshine State.

According to Fox 13, the puss caterpillar can cause severe pain when it comes into contact with humans and animals. It’s most active in the spring and fall.

Experts say the sting is similar to a bee, but worse.

A Spring Hill man was recently stung, and a couple in Hillsborough County said they found three in their yard.

The Florida Poison Control Center reports receiving a fair amount of calls about caterpillar bites on a yearly basis.

Doctors warn people not to touch the fuzzy creatures, and to keep them away from pets, too.