Parents who tortured children get life after hearing victims

ouise Turpin, left, and her husband, David Turpin appear Aug. 3, 2018, in Superior Court in Riverside, Calif. The Turpins, who starved a dozen of their children and shackled some to beds, face sentencing for years of abuse. The couple appeared Friday, April 19, 2019, in Riverside County Superior Court and were sentenced to life in prison. The couple pleaded guilty in February to tortur. (Watchara Phomicinda/The Orange County Register/SCNG via AP, Pool, File)

A California couple who pleaded guilty to years of torture and abuse of 12 of their 13 children have been sentenced to life in prison.

David and Louise Turpin were sentenced Friday during an emotional hearing that saw some of the children speak publicly about the abuse for the first time.

Louise Turpin wept as she apologized for hurting her children, while her husband David Turpin struggled to give a short statement.

One of their daughters, weeping, said in court that “My parents took my whole life from me but now I’m taking my life back.”

The sentencing came just over a year after the Turpins' 17-year-old daughter jumped out of a window of the family's squalid home and called 911. She reported that some of her siblings were chained to their beds and that she hadn't bathed in months.

David Turpin’s lawyer read part of a statement because he was too upset. “My homeschooling and discipline had good intentions,” he said. “I’m sorry if I’ve done anything to cause them harm.”

Louise Turpin spoke for herself, saying, “I’m sorry for everything I’ve done to hurt my children. I love my children so much. … I only want the best for them.

Some of the other children said they still love their parents. One asked for a lighter sentence because “they believed everything they did was to protect us.”

It’s the first time the children have spoken publicly since the arrest of their parents. They have the right to address the court to say how they’ve been impacted by the abuse.

The abuse was uncovered last year when one of the couple’s 13 children jumped out a window and called 911. The 17-year-old girl had lived such an isolated life that she didn’t know her address and didn’t know what medication meant.

Most of the children ranging in age from 2 to 29 were severely underweight and hadn’t bathed for months. The house reeked of human waste.