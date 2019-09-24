95°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Nation and World

Placido Domingo withdraws from Met Opera after harassment reports

By Ronald Blum The Associated Press
September 24, 2019 - 2:58 pm
 

NEW YORK — Plácido Domingo has agreed to withdraw from all future performances at the Metropolitan Opera following accusations of sexual harassment made by women in a pair of reports by The Associated Press.

The 78-year-old classical music star had been scheduled to sing the title role in the season debut of Verdi’s “Macbeth” on Wednesday night, which would have been his first performance in the United States since the reports.

Domingo had sung in rehearsals, and the Met had said as late as Monday that he was scheduled to perform Wednesday.

The company says in a statement “The Met and Mr. Domingo are in agreement that he needed to step down.”

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
(Getty Images)
Fiat Chrysler faces criminal charges for diesel emissions, documents say
By Ed White and Tom Krisher The Associated Press

Prosecutors on Tuesday unsealed criminal charges in an investigation of Fiat Chrysler diesel vehicles, accusing an engineer of cheating on pollution tests to get approval from U.S. and California regulators to sell more than 100,000 pickup trucks and SUVs.

British passengers with Thomas Cook wait in long queue at Antalya airport in Antalya, Turkey, M ...
UK bringing 150K travelers home as Thomas Cook bosses criticized
By Pan Pylas The Associated Press

More than 150,000 Thomas Cook customers will be making their way back to the United Kingdom over the next two weeks afetr teh travel company folded over the weekend.

Former President Hamid Karzai speaks during an interview in Kabul, Afghanistan, Tuesday, Sept. ...
Former leader Karzai says Afghan election threatens peace
By Kathy Gannon The Associated Press

KABUL, Afghanistan — Former president Hamid Karzai says Saturday’s presidential election threatens Afghanistan’s best chance of making peace with the Taliban and ending 18 years of war.

 
Woman bites camel after it sits on her
The Associated Press

A veterinarian has prescribed antibiotics to a camel owned by a Louisiana truck stop petting zoo after a woman bit the 600-pound animal to free herself from under its weight.

Greta Thunberg, left, is joined by other child petitioners to announce a complaint they will fi ...
Young activist’s UN moment, praised and criticized
By Ted Anthony The Associated Press

Sometimes, a moment and a person align. For 16-year-old Greta Thunberg — whether you admire her or dislike her, and there are plenty of passionate partisans in both camps — Monday was that time.

In a Sept. 8, 2016, file photo, Tom Hanks arrives at the premiere of "Sully" in Los Angeles. Ha ...
Tom Hanks will receive Cecil B. DeMille Award at Golden Globes
By Jonathan Landrum Jr. The Associated Press

Tom Hanks became one of Hollywood’s beloved actors through an array of likable roles, from “Big” to “Forrest Gump,” and now his decorated career has earned him one of the highest honors at the Golden Globes next year.

People stand outside their offices after an earthquake is felt in Islamabad, Pakistan, Tuesday, ...
19 killed, 300 injured as 5.8 earthquake jolts Pakistan
The Associated Press

A powerful 5.8 magnitude earthquake struck northeast Pakistan on Tuesday, damaging dozens of homes and shops and killing at least 19 people and injuring over 300, officials said.